Panel reconstituted to review work on tourism master plan

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government on Thursday reconstituted the evaluation committee to review and evaluate the preparation of tourism master plan and tourism policy for Goa by M/s KPMG Advisory Services Pvt Ltd, the consultant appointed by the government for the said work.

The committee will be headed by tourism secretary as the chairman, and tourism director will be member secretary.

Besides, there are 10 other members of the committee.

As per the order issued by the tourism department, the committee will evaluate and approve the progress of work as enunciated in the ‘scope of work’ of the consultant and approve every module as the timeliness fixed.

The committee will then make recommendations to the government for consideration and acceptance.

The committee has been empowered to hold public consultations, workshops, analyse and review suggestions.

It will view presentation made by the consultant at every stage and lay down its procedures for the finalisation of master plan document.

The panel may co-opt any expert member or the stakeholder at any time, if found necessary.