Panel on NRI property deals disbanded   

PANAJI: The state government has disbanded the committee formed to issue no-objection certificates to the overseas Indian citizens and non-resident “Indians for buying and selling properties in the state under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

The government has now directed the state registrar-cum-head of notary services to send all the FEMA committee’s pending files on NOCs to civil registrars-cum-sub-registrars. The law and judiciary department took the decision withdrawing the circular which had been issued earlier.

The committee was constituted on August 1, 2013.

It was brought to the notice of the government that the committee, which was supposed to issue NOCs on buying and selling the immovable property in Goa by the OICs, had hardly met leaving behind several hundreds of files for the issuance of certificates.

The order issued by under secretary Diwan Rane on May 17 states that the committee has been dissolved.

Now, civil registrars-cum-sub-registrars will scrutinise the documents for the compliance of the provisions of the FEMA Act, 1999 and various guidelines, memorandum and other directives of the government of India, the Reserve Bank of India and other statutory authorities regarding transaction of immovable properties involving non-resident Indians, non-citizens of India, overseas citizens of India and the like category persons.