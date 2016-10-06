Pandemonium that surrounds healthy living Part IV

Sujal Torgal Patil

Modern life has its own merits and demerits. Technological boom has made this world a smaller place but has simultaneously taken us away from nature and this is where the problem lies. In the previous articles of this series, some dietary practices which are being wrongly propagated as healthy were highlighted. In this article we will have a look at some lifestyle practices which are largely adopted by masses as being healthy but are far from being so.

Irrational water intake: The theory is ‘the more water one has, the healthier they will be’. People drink insane amounts of water, particularly in the morning on an empty stomach and think it is the best thing to do.

l Since we reside in a tropical climate, our digestive power is low and adopting such measures will lower it further. People believe that drinking a lot of water flushes out toxins, smoothly eliminate urine and faeces, reduces weight and helps maintain optimum health. Firstly, modern physiology may not agree but ayurveda firmly believes that water too gets digested in the system and is not merely absorbed. Excessive water intake will invariably lead to indigestion. Over time there will be other problems related to malfunctioning of the digestive system. You may not recognise symptoms of over hydration in the early stages, and common symptoms include nausea and vomiting, headache and changes in mental state such as confusion or disorientation.

lUntreated over hydration can lead to dangerously low levels of sodium in the blood. This can cause more severe symptoms such as muscle weakness, spasms, or cramps, seizures, unconsciousness and even coma. There are even instances of sudden deaths related to athletes who had reportedly consumed excessive amounts of water. An ideal approach would be – drink appropriate amounts of water whenever thirsty and never ignore thirst.

Inappropriate exercise practices: There are many misconceptions related to exercise and body fitness. Everybody wants to be in good shape and longs for a toned body. What we should aim for is a balanced state of body and mind and not focus only on external appearances.

l People join gyms, aerobics, pilates, etc, mainly because they want to look better physically. They follow instructions from unqualified instructors irrespective of their health status. For instance, supplements like protein powders or multivitamin capsules or such tonics are irrationally prescribed commonly to put on weight or improve bulk mass. Slimming powders and liquids are prescribed to lose weight. This is highly unadvisable as such supplements are extremely heavy on the system. Sometimes they are fortified with nutrients and minerals which can be taxing for the body or not at all required. Excessive consumption of protein powders can lead to digestive upsets or kidney malfunctions; in severe cases even kidney failures.

l According to ayurveda one should stop exercising after reaching their half capacity threshold which is determined when a person is compelled to breathe through their mouth. If one continues to exercise even after reaching their half capacity, the body’s strength is said to gradually diminish. Individuals who train for longer durations, particularly athletes should gradually train their bodies to increase this threshold.

l One should consider their body constitution before resorting to any kind of exercise. For an instance vata prakriti individuals who usually find it hard to gain weight, should exercise without much physical exertion. Yog or weight training would be ideal for them. For kapha prakriti individuals, strenuous activities like running, jogging or cycling and heavy work out in the gym is a better option as they have difficulty in terms of losing weight.

l Exercise should be carried out on an empty stomach only with occasional sips of plain water if one is thirsty.

l The best time to exercise is in the morning and not whenever one has time.

Before heading to the gym, think about these points and pick out the best option for your body type.

Hygiene products and cosmetics: Products that come under this category are soaps, shampoos, toothpastes, sanitary napkins and tampons, hand sanitisers, antiseptic lotions, body sprays and cosmetics. There are claims about researches and surveys being done and then the products being marketed. The truth is something else and is cleverly hidden to fool the general population and all this is achieved via sophisticated advertising.

There are evidences of carcinogens like 1,4-dioxane, acrylates, benzophenone, carbon black, coal tar, homosalate, lead, arsenic ,mercury, mica, etc, which also lead to hormonal imbalances by affecting the endocrine system. Many hygiene products which claim to be good for health including hand sanitisers and sanitary napkins or tampons could be banned in the near future due to the hazards associated with them.

