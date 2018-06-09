Panchayats get Rs 2.94 crore funds

PANAJI: The directorate of panchayats has released the first installment of 30 per cent of the grants, amounting to Rs 2.94 crore, under the Goa panchayats (grants to tackle garbage menace) scheme 2017 to all the state panchayats.

Panchayats director Ajit Panchwadkar said, “As it had been promised by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, we have released the first installment of 30 per cent of funds to all the panchayats. The grants are meant for the door-to-door collection, segregation, and management of garbage within their jurisdiction.”

The first installment of around Rs 2,94,60,000 has been released to the 191 village panchayats. Among these panchayats, the highest allocations of Rs 56.10 lakh have been made to Bardez block with 33 VPs, and the least allocations have been made to the five panchayats of Dharbandora taluka.

The grants were released on June 7.

The second installment will be released in September, while the third installment will be released in January next year.

“My department will take a review of the utilisation of the grants for all the VPs… The second installment will be released to only those VPs which will fully utilise the amount released in the first installment,” he said.

The state government recently enhanced the grants under the Goa panchayats (grants to tackle garbage menace) scheme, 2017.

Panchwadkar said that all the panchayats that had been getting Rs 1 lakh each will now get a uniform amount of Rs 2 lakh each.

Besides, the village panchayats falling within the 12-km radius from the Dabolim airport will get another Rs 7 lakh each for proper waste management through which they could deal with cases of bird hitting aircraft.

Similarly, panchayats along the coastal belt will get Rs 5 lakh more, as the quantity of garbage generated in these areas has risen with the increase in tourist footfalls.

The panchayats hosting weekly village market and the village panchayats in the suburban areas, especially close to municipalities, have also been entitled by the government to additional Rs 5 lakh each.

The financially weak panchayats, which have no major source of income, will be provided Rs 3 lakh each, which is more other than Rs 2 lakh they get otherwise.

Panchwadkar said that he will operate once a week from South Goa.

“Cases are addressed to me by the people of South Goa, and it becomes difficult for them to travel to Panaji. Hence I will be hearing the cases every Friday in the Mathany Saldanha complex in Margao,” he said.

He also said the copies of Goa Panchayat Raj Act 1994 and Rules along with the latest amendments are now available at the Govt Printing Press, Panaji.