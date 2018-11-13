Panchayats directorate upholds ban on Surla bars

PANAJI: In a major relief to the villagers of Surla, the directorate of panchayats on Monday dismissed the case filed by the bar owners against the revocation of NOCs of their establishments which were issued by the Dongurli-Thane village panchayat.

The DoP in its judgment said that the decision of the panchayat is ‘proper, just and lawful’ as the NOCs were revoked based on the order of the North Goa district magistrate which has prohibited the sale of liquor in the area.

The DoP observed that the resolution passed by the gram sabha was taken in the interest of the general public.

On August 27, 2018, the Surla bar owners had petitioned the High Court over the closure of their bars. They were asked by the HC to make a statutory appeal with the DoP after which they filed an appeal.

The nuisance caused by the drunken visitors from neighbouring Karnataka and the tourists had ruffled the feathers of the villagers, who had started an agitation and taken to the roads in July.

The villagers had resolved to make the village liquor-free, insisting that the six bars and two liquor outlets must be shut down.

Consequently, the local panchayat had revoked the NOCs given to the eight outlets.

Legal experts have said that the bar owners have the option of approaching the District Court to appeal against the judgment of the DoP which has dismissed their plea and upheld the decision of the panchayat and the gram sabha.