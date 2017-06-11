Panchayat polls record 80.33% voter turnout

PANAJI: The elections to 186 village panchayats were held in largely peaceful atmosphere on Sunday in the state, which recorded 80.33 per cent voter turnout.

“A total of 80.33 per cent voting percentage has been registered… I compliment the voters for coming out in large number despite the weather being at odds. I thank them for their co-operation in making this poll a fair and peaceful event,” state election commissioner R K Srivastava said while speaking to reporters in Panaji.

Out of the total 7,49,685 voters, some 602231 people exercised their franchise in this festival of democracy at the grassroots level: 287427 males and 314804 female voters cast their votes in 1217 booths for 1450 wards across 186 panchayats, sealing the fate of 5223 candidates in the ballot boxes.

Stating that the polling was peaceful and free from any untoward incident, Srivastava said that there was no report of violation of model code of conduct.

After the voting got over, polling officials took ballot boxes to the designated collection centres in each taluka after 6 pm and formally handed them over to the concerned returning officers. The ballot boxes now have been kept in the strong rooms under the strict vigil of police officials and CCTV surveillance.

North Goa district registered high percentage of polling by registering 83.16 per cent while South Goa recorded 77.68 per cent voting.

Bicholim and Sattari talukas registered highest percentage of voting.

Bicholim taluka topped the list with 90.60 per cent voting followed by Sattari with 89.65 per cent.

A total of 88.59 per cent voter turnout was registered in Pernem taluka, 79. 62 per cent votes were polled in Bardez, while 77.60 per cent polling was witnessed in Tiswadi taluka.

From the seven talukas of South Goa, Dharbandora topped the chart with 88.57 per cent voting followed by Sanguem taluka with 86.37 per cent.. A total of 84.50 per cent polling was registered in Quepem taluka, 83.33 per cent votes were polled in Canacona taluka, while 82.89 per cent polling was witnessed in Ponda taluka.

Mormugao saw 71.58 per cent of polling and Salcete taluka recorded least percentage of voting with 69.84 per cent.

The 2012 panchayat polls had recorded 80.31 per cent voter turnout.

Votes will be counted on June 13. The counting process will begin at 8 am in 21 halls at 13 centres. Some 293 tables will be kept and approximately 1500 people will be roped in for vote counting. Twenty-one observers will supervise the vote counting.

“Votes will be counted in phases. ROs have already made arrangements by sequencing the panchayats… Each hall will have 13 tables and each table will have a supervisor and three counting assistants. The candidates are supposed to provide their own counting agents,” he said.

The candidates and their agents will not be allowed to carry any electronic device or gadgets inside the counting centres.

He said that out of 186 panchayats vote counting for 11 panchayats would be taken up on July 2, as 16 wards of these 11 panchayats will go to polls on July 1.

The votes will be counted together for the 11 panchayats along with these 16 wards on July 2.

“The 15 wards of 10 panchayats had been a subject matter of court cases; and a candidate in one of the wards of the Chandor panchayat passed away. So votes to be polled in these 16 wards of 11 panchayats will be counted only on July 2,” he said.

No nomination was filed in ward number 3 of the Morlem panchayat reserved for other backward classes. Hence the commission will soon hold election only for this particular ward.