Panchayat polls: over 70 booths sensitive

PANAJI: As per data provided by north and south Goa Collector’s offices, over 70 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, hypersensitive and critical areas across the state’s 186 panchayats to which elections are scheduled on June 11.

In north Goa, a total of 43 polling booths have been identified as red zones. Out of 31 polling booths in Bardez taluka, 15 have been identified as sensitive, ten as hypersensitive and six as critical booths.

In Tiswadi, ten booths while in Sattari taluka two booths have been identified as critical areas. No areas were found to be sensitive, hypersensitive or critical in Bicholim and Pernem talukas.

In south Goa, a total of 27 polling booths have been identified as sensitive along with entire nine wards of Loliem Polem village panchayat. The 27 polling booths include 12 in Canacona, ten in Quepem, four in Mormugao and one in Sanguem taluka. No booth areas were found to be sensitive, hypersensitive or critical in Dharbandora, Ponda and Salcete talukas.