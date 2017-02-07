Panchayat polls may be held in May

PANAJI: After the assembly elections, whose outcome will be known on March 11, the state will roll up its sleeves to hold elections to 186 village panchayats in May.

The state election panel has proposed May 21, 2017 as the day to hold elections to the village panchayats whose five-year term ends in the last week of May.

Rural Goa will have to face another model code of conduct likely from second or third week of April, a month before the polls.

The decision in this regard will have to be taken by the new government, which will come to power after March 11 counting of votes polled during the assembly elections.

The assembly poll outcome may have impact on the panchayat elections, as it is observed that people prefer to vote in fovour of those candidates who are backed by the ruling dispensation.

Sources said that polls to the village panchayats of Taleigao (Tiswadi), Alorna, Chandel-Hansapur and Casarvanem (all in Pernem taluka) and Harvalem (Bicholim taluka) will be held later as their five-year term is not ending soon.