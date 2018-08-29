Wednesday , 29 August 2018
Panchayat members to get salary hike

Posted by: nt August 29, 2018 in Goa News

PANAJI

The state government has finalised the proposal to hike  the salaries of village panchayat members by 50 per cent. The hiked salaries   will be released once the  proposal gets an approval from the finance department.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Tuesday, Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho said  the panchayat department has already approved the proposal hiking the salaries  of the elected representatives of rural self-governance bodies.

“Once we get financial approval, the hiked salaries to the panchayat members will be released,” he said.

At present, a sarpanch draws a monthly salary of Rs 4,000,  deputy sarpanch (Rs 3,500) and  a panch gets Rs 3,000.

The   new salary slab will be as follow: Rs 6, 000 for a sarpanch, Rs 5,250 for a deputy sarpanch and Rs 4,500 for a panch.

There are 190 village panchayats in the state.

The last hike had come in 2012 when the government had increased the salaries of elected representatives of the village

panchayats by 100 per cent.

Meanwhile, the panchayats directorate has asked all the panchayats to prepare gram panchayat development plan, which will be factored in while releasing government grants.

The government has made mandatory for rural local self-governance bodies to constitute village development committees for preparing the GPDPs.

 

