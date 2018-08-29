Panchayat members to get salary hike

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government has finalised the proposal to hike the salaries of village panchayat members by 50 per cent. The hiked salaries will be released once the proposal gets an approval from the finance department.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Tuesday, Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho said the panchayat department has already approved the proposal hiking the salaries of the elected representatives of rural self-governance bodies.

“Once we get financial approval, the hiked salaries to the panchayat members will be released,” he said.

At present, a sarpanch draws a monthly salary of Rs 4,000, deputy sarpanch (Rs 3,500) and a panch gets Rs 3,000.

The new salary slab will be as follow: Rs 6, 000 for a sarpanch, Rs 5,250 for a deputy sarpanch and Rs 4,500 for a panch.

There are 190 village panchayats in the state.

The last hike had come in 2012 when the government had increased the salaries of elected representatives of the village

panchayats by 100 per cent.

Meanwhile, the panchayats directorate has asked all the panchayats to prepare gram panchayat development plan, which will be factored in while releasing government grants.

The government has made mandatory for rural local self-governance bodies to constitute village development committees for preparing the GPDPs.