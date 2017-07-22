Panaji, Valpoi bypolls to be held in mid-August

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa assembly bypolls in the Panaji and Valpoi constituencies, in all probability are expected to be held either on Saturday, August 19 or Sunday, August 20, with the date expected to be announced by the Election Commission of India, next week.

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, will be contesting in the two constituencies, with Congress candidates namely Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate and Roy Naik expected to be their main rivals at the bypolls, respectively.

It is learnt from sources that the Chief Minister, earlier this week convened a meeting of his party workers and directed them to start the campaigning in Panaji constituency, with full force. It is also learnt that he is targeting a landslide victory for him, and not a wafer-thin win.

Meanwhile, Parrikar on Saturday maintained that the by-election in the two constituencies would be announced in 5 to 6 days with the election Code of Conduct coming in force. He also expressed confidence about achieving a landslide victory at the bypoll.

Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, who lost the state assembly election in the Panaji constituency, earlier this year, has already started his campaign, with city councillor belonging to his panel participating in the same.

Sources from the Election Commission office confirmed that the by-election in the two constituencies would take place around mid-August 2017.

Parrikar had been sworn in as the state Chief Minister on March 14, earlier this year, and needs to get elected by September 14. Incidentally, the festive season of Ganesh Chaurthi begins from August 25.

The state assembly is presently in session and will continue till August 7. However, if the Election Code of Conduct comes into force before August 7, then no minister would be able to announce any policy decision or give assurances in the House.