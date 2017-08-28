Panaji, Valpoi by-election results to be declared today

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The electoral fate of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who contested the assembly by-election from Panaji, and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who contested the bypoll from Valpoi, will be decided on Monday, along with the other contestants, when counting of votes will be taken up and results declared.

Counting for the by-elections to the constituencies of Panaji and Valpoi will be taken up at counting centre in the premises of the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) in Panaji. Presently, all the electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been sealed in the strong room of the ESG with heavy police security.

With counting likely to commence at 8 am, the results will be out by around 10 am. Elaborate arrangements have been made at the counting centre to avoid any untoward incident that may occur during the victory celebrations or rallies after the results are declared.

Almost all the candidates have expressed confidence about winning the by-elections. Parrikar is contesting on a BJP ticket in Panaji and is pitted against Congress nominee Girish Chodankar and Goa Suraksha Manch’s Anand Shirodkar. In Valpoi, Vishwajit of the BJP is contesting against Roy Naik of the Congress.

Parrikar assumed office in March after resigning as Defence Minister. When he took charge, he was not an MLA and hence had to get elected to the assembly within six months to continue in the office. His party colleague Sidharth Kuncalienkar, who was elected from Panaji in the February assembly polls, vacated the seat for Parrikar.

Vishwajit was elected from Valpoi on a Congress ticket. He later left the party and also quit as MLA. He subsequently joined the BJP which made him a minister.

Panaji and Valpoi had recorded 70 per cent and 79.80 per cent voter turnout, respectively.