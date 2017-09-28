Panaji turns clean ahead of Swachhata Diwas

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

‘Swachh Bharat Nital Goem’ may look like a distant dream for the entire state but the capital city of Panaji has managed to achieve the Swachhta mission ahead of the Swachhta Diwas (October 2) with Panaji on Thursday looking cleaner than ever.

Piles of garbage, which was a common sight in the constituency of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, have disappeared suddenly, thanks to the 35 workers of the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP).

The cleanest area in Panaji was La Campala Colony, Miramar and the nearby areas, which come under the ward of CCP Mayor Surendra Furtado. Except for the St Inez creek, Kamrabhat and the adjoining areas, the city was found to be clean. The garbage of the municipal market where most of the city waste is generated was cleared at most of the points within the market premises. However, there is a lot of scope for improvement that the CCP and local market tenants can undertake towards cleanliness.

The city roads namely the MG Road, Dada Vaidya Road, 18th June Road, Menezes Braganza Road and the DB Marg were found to be cleaner than ever before in recent times. The Miramar-Dona Paula road was also found to be clean.

Though the stretch from the Bal Bhavan to Caculo Mall had no garbage, the parade ground, however, was found to be still haunting the locals with garbage heaps existing there. With the rains entering the withdrawal phase, the CCP workers have worked hard to clear the garbage along the city roads and performed door-to-door garbage collection. However, the dry leaves and pruned tree branches are yet to be cleared from the roadsides. Trucks of CCP were seen taking rounds of the city to collect garbage from the bins from the designated places across the city.

The CCP has successfully managed to reduce pollution in the Campal lake by deploying a worker, who is a fisherman by profession, to clean the garbage once a fortnight by using a canoe in the lake located in Lake View Colony. However, the CCP is facing a lot of hardship in controlling youngsters from throwing chips packets and plastic bottles into the lake.

“Young couples visit the lake, and while leaving they drop bottles and plastic into the lake. What can we do in this situation? Why can’t they use the nearby bins or throw the bottles on the ground,” questioned Surendra Furtado. “The city is looking clean because we have got a place to dump our garbage. Initially, we were struggling to dump the waste generated in the city,” he said. However, the Mayor refused to disclose the location of garbage dumping site. “Our workers are sweeping the streets round the clock and collecting garbage. During Diwali, IFFI, Christmas and New Year, we will add another 50 workers,” he said.

Furtado said that he has recently written to the Goa State Urban Development Agency to clear the garbage heaps from the Campal parade ground.

It appears that the city has learnt to tackle the garbage menace. However, it is yet to deal with the concrete debris, which is quite a common sight in the city.

Now, all the focus will shift onto the CCP as to whether it will continue to keep the city clean or the cleanliness drive was undertaken keeping the Swachhta Diwas (October 2) in mind.

Goa Governor Dr Mridula Sinha, who is also a brand ambassador of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, recently said that Goa being a small state has bright chances of becoming the number one state under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

If just 35 workers can clear tonnes of garbage from the city, then why the other municipalities and village panchayat bodies cannot do it is a question to ponder upon.