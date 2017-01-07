Panaji to witness quadrangular contest

PANAJI: Krishnaraj ‘Raju’ Sukerkar, a senior member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Goa region and a close confidante of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has agreed to contest the forthcoming state assembly election from Panaji constituency, on the Goa Suraksha Manch candidature.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ Saturday evening, Sukerkar gave all indication that his name has been shortlisted by the GSM, a political outfit of the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch, and the announcement would come on January 10. This political development would now witness a quadrangular contest in the capital city, which was represented by Parrikar for two decades. Sidharth Kunkalienkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Valmiki Naik of the Aam Aadmi Party and Atanasio Monserrate of United Goans Party, who have given all indications to contest from the Panaji constituency, will now have a political rival in Sukerkar.

The sources informed that the state BJP bigwigs, including Parrikar were desperately trying to keep away Sukerkar from contesting the election from the capital city.