Panaji to see triangular contest

PANAJI: A triangular contest has been ensured in the Panaji constituency for the assembly elections in 2017 between the Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA Siddharth Kunkolienkar, Aam Aadmi Party’s Valmiki Naik and St Cruz MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate.

Monserrate on Friday announced his candidature for the Panaji constituency amidst his loyal supporters including Corporation of the City of Panaji mayor Surendra Furtado and former mayors Tony Rodrigues and Yatin Parekh and councillors.

The talks of a grand alliance with the Congress party helming it may have collapsed, but the expelled Congressman Monserrate enjoys the support of all the political parties which sought the alliance.

The announcement by the Taleigao strongman has confirmed a triangular contest for the Panaji seat.

The AAP has announced Naik as its candidate while the BJP is expected to re-nominate its sitting MLA Siddharth Kunkolienkar to contest assembly elections from Panaji.

Sources close to the Congress leadership as well as Monserrate said the Congress would support the expelled MLA for the Panaji seat.

“The Congress has not been able to nurture a strong face in Panaji in the last 15 years during Parrikar’s time. Therefore, for them to nominate a totally new face would only be a disaster. That leaves them with a choice to support Babush for the Panaji seat,” the source stated. Stating that Congress’ ‘non-existence’ in the capital city has been conspicuous at almost all occasions, the source said that even the observance of Akrosh Divas couldn’t attract anyone near the main branch of State Bank of India. Announcing his candidature from Panaji on Friday, Monserrate had told his well-wishers that he has been in contact with the All-India Congress Committee general secretary and Goa desk in-charge Digvijay Singh and expected the party’s support.

Within the Goa pradesh Congress committee many of Monserrate’s former and present colleagues in the state legislative assembly have shared cordial relations with him, which was at display during the CCP elections.

it has been an open secret that Goa Forward Party’s mentor and Fatorda MLA Vijay Sardesai as well as Nationalist Congress Party’s state unit president Jose Philip D’Souza have been backing Monserate on contesting from the capital city.