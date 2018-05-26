Panaji to see smart parking management

PANAJI: Traffic congestion in the city could be a thing of the past as 4000 parking spots dotting from Old Goa to Dona Paula, including Panaji, will be managed by Goa Intelligent City Management System under the Smart City Mission.

Smart parking brings together all aspects of parking management technology into one integrated system, hosting sensor-based vehicle detection, communication gateway, kiosks for payments, mobile application for drivers and information system.

Around 450 identified locations from Dona Paula to Panaji and covering Ribandar and Old Goa will be equipped with high-definition CCTVs under the state-of-the-art technology-based city surveillance system.

The cameras will make use of licence plate and facial recognition technology, and capture any traffic violation and detect suspected law violators.

The cameras will also capture loitering and suspicious objects.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, director of Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Ltd Siddharth Kuncolienkar said that the much-awaited Goa Intelligent City Management System under the Smart City Mission will become a reality within the next six to eight months.

The entire cost of the system is Rs 180 crore. We have received bids from four bidders – BSNL, Honeywell, L&T and NEC. They are now under technical evaluation by a technical committee, he said.

The financial bid will be opened early June and by June 15 the work order will be issued to the lowest bidder. Under the system, road sensors will be able to collect data about current traffic patterns and alert drivers through a smart city app when problems arise and direct them to a quicker route.

There will be free wi-fi service to every citizen.

The system will also have intelligent waste management system for individual household and community garbage collection. All the dustbins will have QR code, and the vehicle carrying garbage will be placed with RFID to track its movement to the disposal site.

“The GICMS is a managed shared service for the entire state and not just for Panaji,” CEO of IPSCDL, Swayandipta Pal Chaudhari said.

“So tomorrow, if Margao or Vasco wants to use the same system, all they have to do is purchase the hardware. The software will be purchased for the entire state,” he explained.