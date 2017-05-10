Panaji to be sister city of China’s Lishui

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Eyeing to sign a twin-city agreement between Panaji and the Lishui city located in the southwest of Zhejiang province of China, the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) is proposing to send its councillors headed by city Mayor Surendra Furtado to visit the particular city.

The proposal comes in the wake of a visit by Zhu Chen, the Mayor of Lishui, and his delegation including six Chinese government officials and industrialists from that country, to the Corporation Wednesday evening.

Coming out with this information, the City Mayor said that he is awaiting the official invitation from his counterpart from Lishui, following which the details about the tour would be finalised.

Earlier, Furtado, during a special programme attended by the CCP councillors, welcomed Zhu Chen and his delegation to Panaji, and said that the CCP desires to tie up with the Municipality of Lishui under twin-city agreement, so that Panaji receives modern technology and advanced machinery to clear the St Inez Creek, as well as clean the roads, drains and gutters and sewage system in the city. “I want to develop the capital city with help from Lishui municipality,” he added, pointing out that he would also like the two cities to enter into a cultural exchange.

The Mayor of Lishui, in his address said that he would like to take forward the idea of sister-city agreement with Panaji. “We can sign a mutual agreement for friendship,” Zhu Chen, who is visiting India for the first time stated, adding that his city is a touristic place, complete with mountains, which are part of the famous Wuyi Mountains.

“I have come here to promote the city of Lishui,” Zhu Chen maintained, adding that his delegation includes industrialists from various sectors such as steel cables industry and so on.