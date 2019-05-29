Panaji Smart City projects run into institutional problems

Ramnath N Pai Raikar | NT

Panaji: Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited (IPSCDL), the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created under the Smart Cities Mission, to implement diverse projects in the capital city, has run into problems with various institutions having different jurisdictions. This has either slowed down or stopped the related projects.

“However, whatever projects the IPSCDL has talked about, would be completed and delivered within the Mission period,” informed Chief Executive Officer of IPSCDL, Swayandipta Pal Chaudhuri, further adding that even though the Mission period will end with the ongoing financial year 2019-20, there is still a two-to-three-year period for Panaji before the end of its Mission period, as Panaji was selected under the Mission at a later stage through fast track mode.

The Smart City Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015. However, Panaji was added to the Mission list in May 2016, the SPV for the same was formed in August 2016, and the SPV office was set up in April 2017. The five-year term for Panaji Smart City Mission, therefore, had begun in the early 2017.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, the IPSCDL CEO said that under the Mission, in the first year, Centre proposes to give Rs 200 crore to each selected Smart City to create a higher initial corpus and after deducting Rs 2 crore advance and administrative and office expenses share of the Ministry of Urban Development, each selected Smart City receives Rs 194 crore, followed by Rs 98 crore out of Rs 100 crore, every year, for the next three years.

“Until now, we have received a part of the first year’s share comprising of Rs 108.20 crore out of the Rs 194 crore, and then an additional fund of Rs 77.80 crore was released by the central government, taking the entire amount in our possession to Rs 186 crore,” he noted.

Speaking further, the IPSCDL CEO stated that the cycling track and walkway along Mandovi river have already been completed from children’s park to youth hostel, but remains to be extended further. “There is a genuine reason for the delay in completion of this work, due to an issue with the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC),” he added, pointing out that the issue would be hopefully sorted out with the mediation of the new government

in the state. “The first phase of the mangrove boardwalk at Patto had been completed in record time of six months,” Chaudhuri mentioned, pointing out “however the second phase comprising of its extension to the new Patto bridge along the riverside had been delayed as the required land belonged to the tourism department.” He also informed that the Goa Tourism Development Corporation, during its recent board meeting has cleared the proposal and the second phase work should start soon.

“As for the Dona Paula Jetty, the North Goa Collector ordered its closure in November 2018 due to some structural safety matter, while the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA), in March 2019 directed the IPSCDL to conduct a rapid Environment Impact Assessment (EIA),” the IPSCDL CEO said, mentioning that a tender for carrying out the EIA could not be floated as the model code of conduct was in force due to the Lok Sabha polls, and the same would now be done.

“The ongoing underground cabling at Ribandar is also facing some problems, but we intend to complete the task soon,” Chaudhuri stated, adding that the thought process of Smart City for Panaji has to be recalibrated as new things are introduced, like say the underground cabling at Ribandar, which was never in the plan, and later had to be included at the insistence of then chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

The IPSCDL CEO, discussing the CCTV camera installation in Panaji city said that the project required digging of trenches along the roads, however, a notice issued by the North Goa Collector to the IPSCDL, for stopping its digging activities in the city immediately, delayed it by two months. “And now since the monsoon is fast approaching, we will be able to take up this work only from the month of October,” he observed.

It was pointed out that the digging of the trenches by the IPSCDL was limited as these trenches were required just for last mile connectivity to the nearby government departments, which already have the Goa Broadband Network facility.

It was further informed that the CCTV installation project is a part of the Intelligent City Management System, which comprises of other segments such as traffic signals, environmental sensors and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) based solid waste management system.

On a parting note, Chaudhuri said that every week, the co-ordination committee of the IPSCDL holds its meeting. “We have to see our projects in a concertative manner, and ensure that whatever we are doing is actually creating real value in terms of enhancing the quality of lives of the people,” Chaudhuri said, pointing out, “Urban planning is a crucial activity; it is an evolution process, and we are closely working towards achieving the goal.”