Panaji RTO to operate from old PWD office

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A temporary RTO office – the Office of the Assistant Director of Transport/ Registering and Licensing Authority, North – will start functioning from October 5, near the old Patto bridge, in the old office of the public works department.

The Office of Assistant Director of Transport (Enforcement) North and Member Secretary, Regional Transport Authority however, would continue to function from first floor, at the KTC Terminus, Panaji.

Coming out with this information, director of transport Nikhil Desai said that the temporary office will function until the RTO office at the city bus stand is repaired, which could take a week or two.

Speaking further, the director of transport said that as per the initial assessment, the registration records of vehicles from the year 2009 onwards were found to be safe due to their storage in the digital form, following the damage to the RTO office. “However, the later assessment has brought it to the light that such records from the year 1996 are safe and sound,” he added.