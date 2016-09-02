Panaji-Reis Magos ropeway gets government’s go-ahead

PANAJI: The state cabinet on Friday gave its approval for signing an agreement with Menus Adventures Private Limited, which has formed a consortium with Doppelmayr Garaventa Group, an Austrian company, for setting up a ropeway between Panaji and Reis Magos.

The foundation stone for this project, which would be taken up on public-private partnership (PPP) mode, will be laid by next month. The work for setting up the ropeway is expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months.

The company will pay 5 per cent of its annual gross turnover from this project to the government as revenue. The ropeway would primarily be used as a touristic attraction to transport people from the capital city to Reis Magos Fort, and during the slack period, utilised as a means of transport across Mandovi river.

The Chief Minister, addressing a press conference in the presence of Minister for Tourism Dilip Parulekar at the minister’s block in Porvorim, after the cabinet meeting said that the government is in the process of increasing the recreational facilities in Goa and the ropeway is a part of this endeavour.

Managing director of Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC), Nikhil Desai, providing more details about the project said that the GTDC will sign an agreement with the Communidade of Nerul, to get the possession of its land admeasuring 8,000 sq mts and located near the Reis Magos Fort, on a 99-year lease, for the ropeway project.

The GTDC MD also stated that another 5,000 sq mts of land behind the Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) building at Campal-Miramar would be used for the project on the Panaji side. He further said that the equipment safety standard of the ropeway would be as per the standard laid by the European Committee for Standardization (CEN). As per the information provided, the ropeway project will generate 200 direct and 700 indirect employments. The building on the Panaji side of the ropeway will have basement parking facility for 200 cars, as also various tourism-related outlets. An hour during the night would be reserved for dinner in the cable car, on the ropeway, which will be an added attraction.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet also decided to bring an amendment to the Goa, Daman and Diu Land Revenue (Record of Rights and Register of Cultivators) Rules, 1969, so as to ensure speedy the mutation after purchase of property/ land.

“The amendment will make it binding on the registering authority to send the copy of the sale deed to respective mamlatdars for mutation, within a period of three days, with mutation fees,” the Chief Minister informed, adding that this has been done for simplification of procedures for effective delivery of public services and bringing in transparency in the procedure. “This would also prevent many complications, including frauds taking place in the sale of property/ land,” he observed, informing that all such applications and intimations will be entered in the online mutation system by the mamlatdar, on day to day basis.