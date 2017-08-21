Panaji poised for keen electoral battle

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The capital city of the state has been bracing for a tough electoral battle as two rival parties – the BJP and the Congress – pulled out all the stops to woo voters of the Panaji constituency for the August 23 by-poll.

BJP candidate and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is crossing swords with Congress nominee Girish Chodankar, who is all-India Congress committee secretary.

The campaign, which ended on Monday evening, was carried out aggressively by both the parties for the Panaji by-poll.

Parrikar and Chodankar did their best to reach out to the electorate.

Goa Suraksha Manch nominee Anand Shirodkar and Independent candidate Kenneth Silveira are also in the fray.

Parrikar has promised in his ‘Panaji action plan’ to resolve in 365 days various issues plaguing the capital city. The Chief Minister has set a target of winning margin of over 9000 votes.

Leaders of the coalition government also threw their weight behind Parrikar.

Chodankar and the other Congress leaders raised various issues during the campaign, accusing Parrikar of neglecting the constituency as Panaji MLA for the last 23 years.

The BJP, which has a strong network in the capital city, held over 120 corner meetings helping Parrikar to interact with voters.

Chodankar also managed to reach out to the voters of the assembly segment where the Congress does not have an active block.