Panaji, Margao celebrate Diwali without bursting firecrackers

PANAJI: The Goa State Pollution Control Board has found that Margao and Panaji celebrated Diwali without bursting firecrackers this year, perhaps respecting the Supreme Court’s recent order on the same.

The SC has allowed the bursting of firecrackers only at designated places, asking the states to fix time slots for burning the firecrackers.

Every year, GSPCB teams conduct on Diwali night study on air ambient quality as well as monitor noise levels in five cities – Panaji, Margao, Mapusa, Vasco and Ponda.

However, the board is still monitoring pollution levels post-Diwali, this year.

A board official maintained that the people chose to celebrate “a silent and creative” Diwali to bring down pollution levels.

No display of fireworks and the bursting of firecrackers were observed in the capital city and Margao, the official claimed.

Several people said that this has been the first time that they did not hear the bursting of firecrackers on the Diwali night. There was almost total silence vis-à-vis the firecracker burning.

The state has been at the receiving end of high pollution levels every year during Diwali time. In fact, according to an annual report, during Diwali night last year, air quality deteriorated alarmingly in the state.