Panaji Ganeshotsav 2018 prizes distributed

Panaji Ganeshotsav Samiti in collaboration with Shree Mahalaxmi Saunsthan Samiti and Bhartiya Sanskrutik Mandal organised various competitions during Ganeshotsav festival in Mahalaxmi Temple Hall. Prizes were distributed by treasurer of Mahalaxmi Saunsthan Samiti, Gaurish Dhond; artist Nagueshrao Sardesai; assistant engineer, Sidharth Sakhardande and Panaji Ganeshotsav members Sandeep Heble (president), Shekhar Dhume (vice president), Sahil Kamat (secretary), Uma Sakhardande and Manoj Karapurkar (coordinators).

Following are the winners:

Child art competition (sub junior)

First place: Anuj Naik

Second place: Aryan Kashyap

Third place: Ayush Kurtarkar

Child art competition (junior)

First place: Lekhraj Surlakar

Second place: Advait Mudras

Third place: Tanvi Surlakar

Consolation prizes: Vedharth Vivek Joshi, Shriharsh Borkar and Piyush Salgaonkar

Rangoli competition (junior)

First place: Ashish Rath

Second place: Sachi Kamat

Third place: Sudha Devi Byalal

Rangoli competition (ladies)

First place: Riya Rivonker

Second place: Vanita Kolhatkar

Third place: Heena Shah

Cooking competition (ladies)

First place: Ajaya Sardesai

Second place: Anushree Shah

Third place: Priyanka Gangan

Fourth place: Heena Shah

Fifth place: Anusiya Gangani

Fancy dress competition (sub junior)

First place: Srinivas Kholkar

Second place: Mrugula Sardesai

Third place: Anshika Chauhan

Fourth place: Kirtiraj Raikar

Consolation prize: Yashika Shah

Fancy dress competition (junior)

First place: Gargi Silimkhan

Second place: Advait Mudras

Third place: Teah Lotlikar

Quiz

First place: Sharath Shanbag

Second place: Madhusudan Hasbe

Third place: Pratik Bhandare and Adeep Kunkalienker

Consolation prize: Advait Mudras and Siddhant Borkar

Dance competition

First place: Laxmi Morajkar

Second place: Priyanka Gangani

Third place: Anushka Morajkar

Consolation prize: Pradnya Prabhu, Rucha Dalvi and Siddhi Bhosle

Photography competition

First place: Akshay Naik

Second place: Shamika Acharya

Third place: Pratik Bhandare

Consolation prize: Aarav Gaonkar