Panaji feast celebrated with pomp, religious fervour

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The feast of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception was celebrated with religious fervour, great pomp and gaiety in Panaji.

Masses were celebrated since early morning hours. The feast masses were observed from 5.30 am, 6.30 am, 7.30 am, 8.30 am and 10 am. The feast mass was presided over by Fr Henry Falcao, director of the St Joseph Vaz Spiritual Renewal Centre, Cruz dos Milagres, Old Goa and it was followed by the traditional procession.

Masses were also celebrated at 12.30 pm and 5.30 pm. The evening 5.30 mass was offered by ‘The Navhind Times’ staff.

However, unlike the annual feast fair, only traditional gram stalls and Goan sweet meat stalls were allowed by the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) this year due to various reasons.

The corporation may have acted upon the complaint lodged by the hoteliers and other shopkeepers who are citing loss of customers during feast as the fair visitors block the road for smooth flow of traffic with heavy rush of people flocking to the stalls to buy items sold at cheaper rates.