Panaji cops to keep watch on over 270 trouble makers

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In view of the assembly election scheduled to be held next month, a number of history sheeters, who could possibly intimidate or threaten voters, will be on the radar of Panaji police,

According to a senior police officer, there are 14 such history sheeters in the jurisdiction of Panaji police station and their movements and activities will be monitored, especially during the election period.

“There are possibilities that voters may be intimidated or threatened by these persons. As such, under the relevant provisions of law, a notice will be served to them so as to desist them from any cognisable offences,” an officer said.

Panaji and Taleigao constituencies come under the jurisdiction of the Panaji police station.

Apart from history sheeters or habitual offenders, police will also serve notices to around 265 persons, who have been involved in some crimes. The notices are meant to desist them from indulging in any cognisable offences, the officer said adding that a report against these 265 persons has been already sent to the Deputy Collector for initiating necessary action.