Panaji bypoll to be held on May 19

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The bypoll for the Panaji assembly constituency will be held on May 19, 2019. The byelection has been necessitated by the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the notification for the bypoll will be issued on April 22, while the last date for filing nominations will be April 29.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on April 30. The last day for withdrawal of nomination papers will be May 2.

Polling will take place on May 19 and votes will be counted on May 23 along with the votes to be polled for both the parliamentary seats and the Mandrem, Shiroda and Mapusa constituencies.

The office of the chief electoral officer has said that as on April 4, 2019, there are 22,482 voters in the Panaji assembly segment, which include 10,697 men and 11,785 women electors.

“There are 30 polling stations in the Panaji assembly constituency,” a senior officer of the CEO said, adding that the state is in possession of the required electronic voting machines and voter-verified paper audit trail for the Panaji bypoll.