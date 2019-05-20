Panaji bypoll registers 75.25% voter turnout

Panaji: The bypoll to the Panaji assembly segment on Sunday recorded 75.25 per cent voter turnout, and the polling was peaceful.

The byelection was necessitated by the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

The last byelection to the Panaji assembly constituency held in August 2017 had recorded 69.98 per cent polling, which indicates that this time there has been 5.27 per cent increase in polling.

The polling in Panaji during the state assembly in February 2017 had recorded 78.38 per cent voter turnout.

Out of the total 22,482 electorates, 16,918 people turned out to cast their vote, who include 8,119 male and 8,799 female voters.

Of the 115 persons with disabilities, 101 voters exercised their franchise, registering 87.82 per cent turnout by the disabled people.

Polling booth number 16 registered the highest polling – 89.86 per cent. On the other hand, polling station number 15 saw 63.96 per cent voting, which is the lowest turnout in the constituency.

Complaints of malfunctioning of one control unit, one ballot unit, and three VVPATs at three different polling stations were reported. Returning officer R Menaka claimed that the faulty machines were replaced immediately.

The polling was peaceful in the city, the RO said, adding that it was incident-free.

The government agencies had stepped up surveillance around 48 hours prior to the polling.

The fate of six candidates – Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate of the Congress; Sidharth Kunkalienkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party; Valmiki Naik of the Aam Aadmi Party; Goa Suraksha Manch candidate Subhash Velingkar and two Independents – have been sealed in the EVMs.

The EVMs and VVPATs of the Panaji bypoll have been kept in the strong room set up at the Government Polytechnic College in Altinho-Panaji.