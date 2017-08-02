Panaji bypoll: Parrikar files nomination papers

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Manohar Parrikar, a five-time MLA from Panaji, on Wednesday, filed his nomination papers for the upcoming legislative assembly by-election to Panaji assembly constituency, and expressed confidence that he will get elected with a margin of over 8000 votes against his rival candidate.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister, after filing the nomination papers at the office of Sub Divisional Magistrate, Panaji, expressed confidence that he would get elected with a huge margin.

Parrikar, while replying to a query, explained that “there is nothing new in it, it is a part of democratic procedure and constitutional requirement, and I am sure with the support of Panaji voters and firm backing from the Goans at large, I will get elected with a very large margin.’’

He said that presently the Congress party is not getting a candidate to field against him. After seeking blessings of Goddess Mahalaxmi, Parrikar said that his victory is “confirmed,’’ and promised to execute a comprehensive Master Plan in all urban areas in the state over five years and in Panaji within 365 days.

“This is my promise for Panaji people. It is not that we (BJP) will take 365 days to do it. The steps we take here over three-four months, the same steps we will adopt for other towns like Mapusa, Margao, Ponda, Vasco and others. We will use the Panaji Master Plan strategy for these places over five years in phases,’’ he said.

Sidharth Kunkalienkar had quit as Panaji MLA to pave the way for Parrikar to become member of the state assembly.

Parrikar said that those five MLAs who landed support to him to form the government know that his government would be stable.