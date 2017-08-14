Panaji bypoll is linked to future of Goa, says Parrikar

Chief Minister, MANOHAR PARRIKAR, who is contesting the by-election in the Panaji constituency for the sixth time after successive five wins as the legislator of the capital city, speaks to RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR about his plans for Panaji and the opposition campaign, among other things

Q: It’s almost five months since your government took charge. Has it gathered speed with the administration fully on track?

The administration is more or less on track, but the problem is the election-related Model Code of Conduct coming in between, which does not permit the government to tackle many of the issues. So the delays in taking decisions are not from my side as you can see. Actually speaking, we cannot execute many things because of the Code. To that extent there is a sort of break, but otherwise the government is on track.

Q: Is Chief Minister contesting election, an added advantage to the voters?

I was always the Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief ministerial candidate in the past, whenever the state faced the assembly election. So the people knew in advance that I was going to be the Chief Minister, if my party came to power. So it’s not a major advantage for me this time around. This scenario does not make much difference according to me. The people are aware of the situation.

Q: Why are you silent on the allegations of the opposition parties that you have done nothing for the Panaji city, when actually, since your first tenure as the Chief Minister you had been consistently taking up developmental projects in the city?

As you can see, the city of Panaji has problems of its own, mainly due to its linkage to the other areas or other cities. This is more so as Panaji is a capital city and experiences regular influx of tourists, and visitors to various government departments. Then there is a problem of schools. There were and still are too many schools in Panaji, which are attended by students, not all of whom are residents of Panaji. Many of these students come from surrounding areas located up to say 20 kms from the capital city, may be because of the good standard of education maintained by these schools. I found a solution to it by setting up an educational complex at Cujira, and diverting around 6,000 students from the capital city, thus relieving it of its major load. During my earlier tenure, I expanded the entry/ exit road to city from Patto to Adil Shah Palace, in spite of lot of criticism. I also got projects like Inox Complex and new city municipal market to see light of the day. In fact, we have listed 40 to 45 already completed city projects. I would also like to add that during my last tenure, I got the Miramar-Dona Paula Road, the annually sinking road, converted into concrete road, and further provided quality road from Dona Paula Circle to Goa Medical College, in turn making available an alternative entry/ exit route to the city. I admit that there are still some minor problems at the Miramar-Dona Paula Road, all of which would be solved by December 2017. The small bridge connecting Mala to Patto will ease the pressure on Mala.

All these projects supported the development of Panaji. Now, I have a plan of shifting all government offices to Patto area, which will further reduce stress on the capital city. However, it is difficult to prevent rest of the traffic to Panaji as it is a capital city and visited by lot of tourists. The people coming for their work at various courts in the capital city will also continue arriving at least until the High Court is shifted to Porvorim. This action plan will take some time to get implemented in toto as it involves lot of money, and no one had bothered about it until I came. In fact, I have been systematically reducing the pressure on the city and its infrastructure.

Q: Are you of the opinion that the Smart City project needs to be taken up on priority basis for Panaji, or are there other important things like garbage disposal mechanism and replacement of underground water pipelines that requires urgency?

I think the concept of Smart City is not properly understood. Under the Smart City Mission, all the infrastructural development can be taken up. There are some reservations, of course; however we can ensure that uninterrupted water supply, replacement of corroded water pipelines and so on can be taken up under the Smart City Mission. This concept will be implemented to ensure that the city becomes totally self-sufficient and runs smoothly, in terms of say, 24×7 water supply, uninterrupted power supply including smart metering and so on. We are definitely addressing all these issues through the Smart City Mission, but if, it is not possible to take up a particular city project under the Mission, I would ensure that this project receives proper attention from the government.

As you can see, the target of this government is to ensure garbage-free Goa, so there will be obviously a solid waste management plant dedicated to Tiswadi taluka and may be some other areas, at Bainguinim. This project is now getting activated, as we are into processing all required environmental clearances, etc. So I hope that by next year, we will start the plant. In around 15 months we intend to make it operational. That should solve the problem of city garbage. As for the problem of debris, every city faces it. We are working on a solution for it. But as you can see, such solutions don’t come across the counter. They have to be properly planned. Disposal of garbage, plastic and other such things cannot be done in piecemeal manner.

We had planned all these things to commence from the month of August. But then the by-elections were declared. So now they will start from the month of September. By that time, the monsoon would also end. We will put in operation, the plan that we have worked out, which includes Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the exercise to set up garbage treatment plant. In fact, many of these decisions would not be only for Panaji but extend to the entire Goa.

And yes, there would be a comprehensive mobility plan for the capital city, which I have declared in the annual state budget. It includes intra-city bus traffic. Furthermore, we will have buses running on bio-fuel, on the trial basis.

Q: Are you of the opinion that Panaji city can be converted into a model city, at par with many of the cities around the world?

Ask me this question after three years! In fact, you would not be required to pose it as the city would then be amazingly transformed, with completion of the pending city projects. Say, one of the proposed projects in the city as regards cleaning and beautification of St Inez nullah could not be tackled to my satisfaction. It was because lot of sewage connections linked to it. To implement this project effectively, we need to improve sewage network in the city. I have an extensive plan, which will either start functioning or would be at a functional stage, within a year’s time, where all such interlinked issues would be handled. Just having the sewage plant ready does not complete things for me unless and until the sewage pipeline is laid. Similarly, the 27 MLD water treatment plant at Opa, for supplying water to Tiswadi taluka, especially for Panaji, is in final stage, but as long as the last-line connection is in place, we cannot implement this 24×7 water supply concept. The related extensive road map would be opened out from September onwards, to allow us move systematically in the required direction.

Q: Has running the government become more difficult today with the advent of electronic as well as social media, which magnify every little thing you do, thus providing you with no breathing space?

Social media has its advantages and disadvantages. One cannot guarantee about the authenticity of whatever comes on the social media. Sometimes even wrong information is being posted on it, and some people with particular interest try to push their agendas. However, ultimately, information coming to the government is also important. We do get information and even try to correct things based on it. I don’t see the social media in negative light, although there is a slight increase in load due to the social media. For example, the environmental concerns have resulted into a number of environmental issues coming before the government for resolutions, or even decisions. Nevertheless, these issues need to be tackled, and most of the time, they are beneficial to the government.

Q: You had said that you would be running your electoral campaign on a positive note. Do you also expect your opposition to do the same?

I always expect everyone to do it on positive note. Unluckily, when one lacks proper issues to discuss, and doesn’t have support, one tends to slip into negative campaign. Let them do it. The voters from Panaji know me well, as they also know my capability and speed of delivery. So I am not worried about these kinds of (negative) campaigns

Q: Finally, do you subscribe to the general perception that you have changed a lot, especially after coming back from Delhi?

The only change, which I perceive in myself, is basically expanding my horizons after heading the Defence Ministry. If one compares the size, the total number of people handled by the Indian Defence Forces is something around 80 lakh, including servicemen and ex-servicemen. There are 63 cantonments and 14 to 15 public sector undertakings, under the Defence Ministry, with the Ordnance Factories Board itself having more than one lakh employees. Compare this with 62,000 employees working for the state government. Area-wise too, the defence installations are spread on land, which is 50 times the size of Goa. The budget of the Ministry is also enormous in comparison. Speaking about the officers in my former Union Ministry, there were 300 to 400 officers of Indian Administrative Service level, as compared to 18 to 20 IAS officers here. So my tenure at the Defence Ministry improved my horizons as well as my contacts, and my communication with the central government is much better, which helps me in getting issues resolved even over the telephone. So obviously that is an advantage. I also know many people or organisations, which can assist in speeding up certain development-related things for Goa. Furthermore, selecting some good models for Goa is also possible due to expansion in my horizons. So in totality it has added to my knowledge and to my resources.

As for me, this by-election, even though it is restricted to Panaji, it is also for the future of the state.