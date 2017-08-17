Panaji by-election campaign has no communal colour: Parrikar

PANAJI: Refusing to comment on the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party stand taken by the Church, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday stated that the political campaign for the August 23 Panaji by-election has not acquired any communal colour.

He also stated that during his recent bypoll-related visits to the houses of the Catholic voters in the city, no one raised the controversial issues like beef ban. “They were, however, apprehensive about some old buildings in the city which could collapse on the residences adjacent to them,” he added, pointing out that some of them even raised the issue about parking of vehicles related to the offshore casinos, in the vicinity of Adil Shah Palace, which would be tackled immediately.

Parrikar, who is contesting the particular election, was responding to the article ‘Panjim by-election will decide the future of Indian democracy’ by Dr F E Noronha, a member on the editorial board of the ‘Renovação’ (Renewal) magazine, in the latest issue of this bulletin published by the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman.

“There are rare occasions – and 23rd August is one – when the future of a state and of the whole nation depends on a single election,” the article states, pointing out, “Let us not vote for persons who hurriedly make dozens of promises everyday with dates and deadlines, and violate them at leisure.” “This seems to be the speciality of some people,” it notes.

“Also people with innumerable U-turns do not carry any credit,” the article maintains, adding that Navy could have moved out of Dabolim. “At least, the disgusting military garages and workshops unnecessarily occupying the central places of Panaji could have been moved out,” it observes, stating, “I see nothing patriotic in abusing civilian public places.”

Maintaining that “If Goa falls, it will be a turnaround in the entire course of current Indian politics,” the article mentions that, “There is an extraordinary identity between the growth and rampage of Nazism in Germany, in 1933 onwards and India in 2014 onwards.” “You talk or take a stand against the government and you have the Income Tax, CBI, ABC, ED knocking your door at midnight,” it says, pointing out, “We should not vote for persons who show no sign of a distinct backbone, or character, and evidently agree with the nationwide fascism.”

Brushing off this comparison, Parrikar said that those who know the history of Germany will understand the glaring contradiction in the comparison made in this article.

“Freedom, democracy and secularism are more important than corruption; corruption was better,” the article states, adding that “Let the corrupt rule if they allow us to talk, to eat and to be politically free.” It further notes, “India is nobody’s backyard; it is one of the greatest nations in the world, and freedom is out birthright and we shall preserve it.”

The article also observes, “If the present Goa government formed by dubious methods goes, it will be a watershed in the downslide of our country’s democracy, and it is the moral responsibility of Panjimites to stem the tide.”