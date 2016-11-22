Panaji bangle stall owner starts accepting e-payments

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

With retail trade being hit hard in the state due to shortage of currency following the central government’s move to demonetise the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, many retailers in the state are now rushing to apply for credit and debit card swipe machines.

M Sheed Khan, proprietor of a bangle stall ‘Khan Bangles’ located in the Panaji municipal market, has started using a swiping machine to accept payment through credit and debit cards. He has also pasted a note on the shop’s entrance door informing customers about the facility being made available.

Khan told this daily that after the Narendra Modi government announced scrapping of the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes on November 8, he started losing many of his daily customers due to shortage of change. “I was compelled to apply for a card swiping machine to save myself from the mental torture of losing customers,” he said.

Khan further said that on many occasions customers handed over the new Rs 2,000 note to him while making payment for the articles purchased thus putting him in a fix while returning the change every time. “I used to find it difficult to manage the affairs. The card swiping machine has solved my problem,” he said.