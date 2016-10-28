Panaji: A symbol of communal harmony

Sanjeev Sardesai

Panaji is indeed a very apt symbol of communal harmony. The Dada Vaidya Road, from the Church Square till Hotel Samrat, is a host to an ecclesiastical edifice, a prominent Hindu temple and also a Muslim religious house on the same short route.

Immaculate Conception Church

Once a visitor is in Panaji city, for work or as a tourist, a very prominent and iconic structure catches the eye. This is the stately and magnificent Panaji Church, dressed in white, dedicated to Mary Immaculate or Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, Patroness of Panaji. One cannot, but stride up its majestic staircase to get a closer look. It would be surprising to note that this Church was initially under the Parish of Taleigao, until elevated to a Parochial Church in 1600.

Many of us may not be aware that the majestic staircase of this church was not part of the original structure. This Church was accessible through two equally amazing staircases, which offer a very different perspective to the visitor.

Today these staircases are no longer as prominent as the steps that touch the main square earlier known as Praca da Flores and now the ‘Church Square’. Another zig zag staircase precedes this grand stairway taking one to the foot of the Panaji Church. To get an experience of the yesteryears, one has to walk up this combination of staircases and walk down another staircase, to the left of the Church. This staircase built by an earlier parish priest, at his own cost, leads one to another marvel put in place by the Portuguese administration at the beginning of the 1900’s – The Corte de Oiteiro or cut in the hillock. The local people refer to this cut in the hillock as Cortin.

The Immaculate Conception Church was built on this spot much later, with its own graveyard, and expanded as time went by. Once you reach near the Church, and take a walk down the steps to the South, you reach the Corte de Oiteiro. You can see a well to your left, next to the road, under a huge mango tree, in line with the road going to Altinho hillock. This well is called the Well of Bones. Before the pass was cut into this hillock, there existed a graveyard of the Church, and after exhuming the remains of those buried here, the bones were cast into this well, hence being named so.

After the decision to cut a pass into this hillock was taken, this cemetery was shifted to the suburbs of Panaji at St Inez where exists a Church dedicated to Saint Agnes. The cemetery near the Panaji Church was stopped in 1878 and the new one at St Inez was inaugurated on January 1, 1879.

The present location of the Panaji Church was earlier a forested hillock, which hosted a convent for an Order of priests. It is said that this place was infested with poisonous snakes, and that in a single day, eight priests were bitten. It was then decided to shift the convent to the side of the St Peter’s Church in Panelim, near Old Goa. The buildings of the earlier convents, at the Panaji hillock, were used to house orphans and widows.

The small existing hillock, behind this Panaji Church, was also a very important point of navigation. It housed a tall light-house, which helped to guide the sail ships into the Aguada Bay to enter further into River Mandovi. Today only the ruins of this light-house can be seen here. This light-house was abandoned after the river channel at the mouth of River Mandovi changed due to heavy silting.

The most impressive part of this Church facade is the huge metal cast bell, affixed at its pinnacle. The bell is considered as the second largest bell in Goa. The first one being the Golden Bell or Sino de Oiro affixed atop the southern belfry of Se Cathedral in Old Goa.

When we look at the facade we fail to see one more aspect placed here. Just below the bell tower, is a niche, in which is placed an icon of the deity, standing on a three headed serpent.

The main altar of the Immaculate Conception Church is dedicated to Mary Immaculate. Besides this it has three other altars, on the Gospel side dedicated to Bom Jesus and Our Lady of Rosary and the other on the Epistle Side under the invocation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Throughout the year, in the evenings, the entire soaring façade of this Church, is delightfully illuminated.

Jama Masjid

The history of the Jama Masjid of Panaji is found to be very hazy. However, it is said that in the year around 1779, two prominent and devout Muslims, Aba Sheth and Suleiman Shah, initiated the setting up of a mosque in Panaji. This mosque could be considered as one of the oldest mosques after the Portuguese conquest over Goa.

It is said that the initial dwelling of prayer was just built like a regular house, having tiled flooring and without any minars or minarets. As time passed by in the year 1935, the heirs of this edifice renovated this Masjid.

One of the members pointed out that the Portuguese Government had allotted land for all religious communities. After the death of the original owners Aba Sheth and Suleiman Shah this area was inherited by one, Abdul Karim Noor Mohammed Buddaseth. With pride, they inform, that in the year 1972, this gentleman very philanthropically handed over the possession of this mosque to the Panaji Jammat, without any claim or returns.

Initially this Masjid could accommodate around about 100 devotees, upon renovation, it could accommodate over a 1000 members. It was only as late as 1995 that this religious place underwent massive renovations and upgrades, which saw the building raised to four floors. It got its four minarets which can be viewed from afar. However, it has to be noted that the typical symbol of mosque the dome, does not exist over this structure.

But as one of the committee members explains: “A mosque can be identified by its pillars or minars. The absence of the dome is due to the mere fact that it is costly to construct one now. And it is not a necessary feature of the mosque”. It is a matter of pride to note that the Jammat of Panaji have reposed their faith in Mustafa Kader, a businessman from Panaji, who has been the president of this Mosque Committee and its administration, since 1986. The raised floors are being used for the purposes of education, and a school Anjuman Islam High School, is established here.

Such is the practical display of communal harmony in the capital city of Goa – Panaji.

