Panaji – A Mystical Heritage City

Sanjeev V Sardesai

Goa is that piece of land on Mother Earth, which displays traits like no other. Its people, known the world over, exude warmth and incredible hospitality. The fascination to visit this land, by foreign visitors, started post liberation, in mid-1960’s, with a group of European youngsters arriving here, to get away from the traumatic post World War II era, found the doors of paradise Goa, wide open to them. They had found “Heaven”. Rarely is it that a visitor to Goa, arriving for whatever reasons of recreation, business or just a family trip, ever fails to visit the Panaji City. This Panaji city – the Capital of the State of Goa – has always had a mystical aura of beauty, as well as innumerable historical inclusions.

Panaji City has been widely written about, not only by local authors, but also finds mention in many writings of foreign travellers, who have visited this land, over the decades.

Known as one of the most well planned cities in Goa, if not in India, it has the grid pattern roads, put in place during its development, by the erstwhile Portuguese regime, way back in the 1800’s. It is surprising to note that the underground sewage system, laid around 1850’s and thereafter, is still working perfectly well, even though this area has grown from a hamlet of a few distantly placed dwellings, to the present day high-rise buildings.

Present day Panaji, glitters with a sheen of advancing commercialisation and image branding, and is a far cry from the yesteryear heritage city, that it needs to be depicted.

One will be fascinated to know about the many individual heritage sites in Panaji, which not only amazes the local citizenry, that has lived here and have enjoyed this city from their childhood to a ripe old age, but is the case of every frequent visitor that steps in here.

It is astonishing to be made aware, that till the mid-1800’s, the city known as Panaji was but a very marshy land, with just a few houses, with many an area inundated under water and silt. The winds of development of Panaji city started with events unconnected to it, and happening in Old Goa, about 11 kilometers away. At that time, Old Goa was the capital of the Portuguese regime. Old Goa, at its peak of glory, was referred as “Rome of the East”, and had one of the most flourishing markets of the world. It had a bustling population and equally grand edifices and mansions. I remember prominent architect from Altinho Panaji, (late) Lucio Miranda, once telling that “this Old Goa was catering to almost one hundred thousand or more people within its jurisdictional precincts, especially on prominent days”. However, due to lack of foresight and bad planning, especially the sewerage system, this city was ravaged by epidemics and plagues.

Keeping these serious health hazards, leading to thousands of the lives of their population, being lost, the Portuguese, in early 1800’s, arrived at a firm decision to shift their colony capital elsewhere. Initially the capital was intended to be shifted to Mormugao (Vasco), but the strategic importance of Panaji, vis-a-vis being central to two prime navigational rivers of Goa – River Mandovi and River Zuari, Panaji was garlanded as their choice. And in 1843, Panaji was crowned as the new capital of Goa.

The process to shift the residences and other administrative buildings started with gusto. The churches were allowed to stay behind at their original location and were not considered in the shifting schedule. However, the construction materials of buildings—private as well as those of the ruined religious structures, were transported to the new site, over the “Ponte de Conde de Linhares” or the Ribandar Causeway.

Fresh water being the main component of any settlement, the place most ideally selected was the extensive palm grove known as ‘Palmar Grande’, from present day GPO till the south end or towards the Four Pillars. Possibly, this was a flat coconut grove or an open area, ideally suited for habitation, and may have been referred to in Konkani language, as a ‘maallo” or ‘open plains’— a name which may have attached to it, as its local identity—‘Mala’.

It was later referred as ‘Fontainhas’ due to natural spring, just below the Maruti Temple, on the Mala-Altinho hillock, which was vigorously developed with a storage tank and a tunnel under the road. It got its name from a granite plaque, fixed on its facade, above the spring water outlet, displaying a “phoenix bird”. This plaque is now missing. This spring complex was named as ‘Fonte Phoenix’ or the ‘Phoenix Spring’. The locals, possibly unable to pronounce this name, reduced it to “Fontainhas”; and it is known so, till date.

It is informed by history, that this virginal land was acquired by a Goan expatriate who had returned to Goa, after making his fortune in Mozambique. He had developed this area, after reclaiming the land, along the Khazan fields, possibly as a plantation for coconut palms. The locals referred to this man as “Mossmikar”, since he had returned from ‘Mozambique’.

Today, this ‘Fontainhas’ area, which is but a stone’s throw away from the main city, has been declared as a conservation zone, and it is legally barred to demolish any architectural structure and erect a modern one. This area is more famously known as ‘The Latin Quarters’ of Panaji. Many a heritage walk is organised in these lanes and by-lanes leave the domestic and foreign visitors spellbound by the cute, over hanging balconies, with a distinctive Indo-Portuguese blended, architectural influence.

Another distinctive feature of this area, is the almost Mediterranean type colours of the house exteriors: burgundy, ochre (dark yellow), indigo blue and parrot green. One cannot miss the wall crosses and wall altars, the terracotta cock and/or the saluting policemen atop the tiled roof tops and shell windows.

During the Portuguese era, this Fontainhas-Mala suburb, of present day Panaji, was primarily a residential area. But access to the new, developing city was possible only by climbing over the Altinho hillock or circumventing the entire hillock, via the Adilshah’s Palace, called the Portuguese as the “Palacio da Idalcao”.

This series of articles shall highlight those very aspects of Panaji city, which have had a very prominent influence on its evolving history; and are still surviving.

