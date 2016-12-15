Panaji – A City Honours & Remembers Its Past (Part IV)

Sanjeev Sardesai

During our journey into the city of Panaji, we must acknowledge that this city was also a host to many a royal residences, as well as for some world famous landmarks. Let us continue our journey and experience these aspects of the city, first-hand!

Palace of the maquinez

Right next to the impressively tall Dempo House, facing the River Mandovi, lies a historic building, with royal roots, known as the ‘Palace of the Maquinez’.

Goa State has been the host to the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI), since the year 2004 and the administrative reins in Goa are being handled through this iconic building of Panaji, where the state’s co-ordinating body – the Entertainment Society of Goa, is based.

This building constructed in the year 1702, was built by the Tieve brothers, Sqn Ldr Dom Diogo and Dom Cristovam da Costa d Athaide e Tieve, serving in the Portuguese armed forces. They were initially settled on the island of Chorao, which was a settlement of the Portuguese fidalgos or landowners. Maybe for reasons of convenience, these brothers shifted to Panaji.

In the year 1842, the oldest medical college, in the Southern Hemisphere, then a Military Hospital at Panelim, near Old Goa, was shifted here. The Chapel of Our Lady of Sorrows was established here in 1720; and subsequently in the year 1781, this Chapel was dedicated to Our Lady of Victory. A beautifully wooden carved altar panel, from the Catechumens of Betim, lies in the room, behind the main altar of this cute Chapel.

Though this Chapel is closed most of the times, it is a wonderful experience to walk in the corridors of this petite chapel, when it opens for religious services.

Escola medico de

cirurgica de nova goa

Driving along the riverine arterial road, immediately after the Maquinez Palace is a stately building coated in ochre and white lime colours. This building has had a place of honour in many of the Bollywood blockbusters, and has the distinction of being the first Medical College in the Southern Hemisphere.

Though this college started as a military hospital at Panelim near Old Goa, and shifted to the Maquinez Palace in 1842, it was officially recognised in 1847. It was only in 1927-1929 that this institution got housed in its own prestigious edifice. This College was renamed as Goa Medical College and Hospital only after Liberation, in 1963.

Called as the Escola Medico de Cirurgico de Nova Goa or the Medical College at Panaji, it is the pride of the state of Goa. The halls are very spacious and it has a beautiful long veranda, at its rear part, giving a feeling of the pre-liberation aristocratic Goa.

The first batch of eight all-male doctors passed out from this college in the year 1846. The honour of being the first lady doctor to pass out from this college, in 1914, went to Lucinda Jeonna Pinto. And the first Hindu girl to pass out from this College in 1952 was Yamuna Mulgaonkar from Assanora.

Today, this prestigious college and hospital is shifted to its own sprawling complex at Bambolim, since 1983, and plans are afoot to convert this iconic building into a part museum and an edifice for artistic display.

Dr francisco luis gomes statue

As we proceed along the main D B Bandodkar Marg to Miramar, we arrive into a serene view, opening into a green tunnel, created by the extended foliage of huge rain trees of Campal.

Campal— this once marshy land, was developed around 1829, by a Portuguese Viceroy Manuel de Portugal e Castro from 1826-1835, when Panaji was being developed. At the outskirts of this new city, he created a beautiful esplanade and boulevard, with a well laid garden, having a band stand.

In the year 1929, a life size statue was erected honouring a great son of Goa—Dr Francisco Luis Gomes. Gomes, born at Colmorod in Navelim, near Margao in 1829, was a qualified medical doctor, who was fired with the sentiment that Goans were capable of governing the land of Goa, without foreign interference. He joined active politics and was elected to the Portuguese Parliament.

Besides, being a vociferous parliamentarian, he was a fearless writer. He once wrote to his friend the French author Lamartine that ‘he was proud to belong to the land, where the epic Mahabharata was written and the game of chess was invented’. He died on board S S Messalia, a ship on which he was returning to Goa. His body was laid to rest in the Atlantic Ocean. This statue was erected on his 100th birth anniversary, by the people of Goa.

Canon of banastarim

None can miss the impressive and ominous canon, which sits atop a circular masonry base, next to a tall abandoned light-house at Campal on D B Road.

As per the book ‘Canons of Goa’, by Abhijeet Ambekar, this is the ‘only and oldest of its kind canon’ in India. It is made not by casting into a mould, but by forging and welding cast iron plates.

This canon was initially placed on the ramparts of the Adilshahi Fort of Banastarim. Today the only remnants of this fort are the steps and a few masonry facets, on which the weekly Banastarim market takes place. In 1512, Afonso da Albuquerque, realising the threat aspect of this fort, attacked and captured it from the Adilshahi Captain of the Fort Fulad Khan.

Though the Banastarim Fort was captured in 1512 by the Portuguese forces, the Secretary General of Estado India, Mons Claudio Lagrange Monteiro de Barbuda, noted his observations in 1839, that “the canon sitting atop the bulwarks of the (Banastarim) fort was in a ‘ready to shoot’ condition”. It is further said that this canon was removed to the Old Goa arsenal around 1840; and from there, it was shifted to the present location, to add to the beauty, as well as to be used in case of need.

If one ascends the circular masonry plinth of the canon base, you can note the Portuguese marking on this canon which has the name ‘Maria’ and a few animal images embossed on it. This canon definitely links us, aesthetically to the beginning of the 16th century. The benches erected near it by the CCP are a fabulous locale, to relax and get away from the city life, yet watching the world go by … literally!

Right behind this is a heavenly locale of the Bhagwan Mahaveer Children’s Park, where there are many areas for children, as well as adults to relax, as a family. The adjoining nursery of the Forest Department, offers many beautiful plants saplings, for your gardens.

Campal indeed is a conglomeration of royalty, art, military pride and an environmental hub – just to get away from the day-to-day rigmarole of the city life or to be enjoyed by every visitor to Panaji, to rest, when on way to Miramar or Dona Paula!

(To be concluded)