Panaji – A city honours and remembers its past

Sanjeev Sardesai

Honoured are those sons and daughters of the soil, whose memory is celebrated in the land of their birth! Goa too has had its fair share of such illustrious personalities, who have not only left their indelible mark, in Goa and India, but have found glory, in the sacred arenas of wisdom through prestigious union of intellectuals, the world over.

The footprints that these illustrious sons and daughters of Goa are being systematically erased due to this generations’ over-whelming magnetism towards modern virtual amenities, and granting a step-motherly status to our own heritage.

The city of Panaji, collectively through its forefathers and a few zealous citizens, has been responsible to partly protect and preserve the memory of few such illustrious personalities, and create tangible monuments, in their memory. Such statues and monuments are found all through the city thoroughfares & boulevards – from its Eastern jurisdiction, right till Dona Paula, – albeit without appropriate and detailed information.

Divja circle

At the western end of the Historic Ribandar (Ponte de Linhares) Causeway, just below the New Mandovi Bridge, and surrounded by nine artistically decorated and illuminated pillars, lies one of busiest traffic roundabouts of Panaji – The Divja Circle. This traffic island has been named so, because of a life size statue of a lady, holding a larger than normal divja on her head.

The divja, which is also the official handicraft of Goa, is a traditional Goan pottery handicraft, hosting five oil holders, locally called as punttis. The pottery divja is used in religious rituals, by married ladies, for annual religious events held in Goan temple. Nowadays, the aged pottery divja is making way for a brass metal model. This multifaceted statue of the ‘Lady with the Divaj’, honours the original and intangible heritage of Goan culture; while assisting the passerby to renew his or her pride, in all that is Goan!

Statue of Dr Bhimrao (Babasaheb)

Ambedkar

In the well manicured Garden, just below the South end of the Old Mandovi Bridge, lies the life size statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar, born as Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (14th April 1891 – 6th December 1956). He is famously known as the “Architect of the Indian Constitution” and was a very vociferous leader of the downtrodden masses. This garden maintained by the Forest Department, is a very important lung of the city, having huge open areas and well maintained seating arrangements.

A few years ago, in place of this life size statue, on a smaller pedestal, was the bust of this eminent national leader; but some anti-social elements, with some murky intentions or possible greed, damaged and destroyed it. The present statue was erected soon after, to preserve and honour the contribution of this great son of India.

Mermaid statue near old secretariate

As one enters the Panaji city, over the New Patto Bridge, alongside the Cruise Jetty, another air lung of the city is perceived, towards the left of the Dayanand Bandodkar Marg, opposite a small jetty. This is one of the cutest, well maintained gardens of Panaji, overlooking the River Mandovi, and being a host to a small pool, with a water fountain.

A very special feature of this water fountain and a cynosure of all eyes is the statue of a mermaid, in its central area. The garden is appropriately called as Mermaid Garden. This statue of the Mermaid was sculpted by one of Goa’s most famous sculptors (late) Vishnu Mahadev Cuncolkar. The shower of water, through a hand held nozzle, makes this statue a beautiful scenario, especially under illumination at night. This garden came up in an open space, opposite the ‘Quartel Geral’ (Military HQ), and the present day Panaji Residency building, somewhere in mid 1950’s. In the prior era, towards the river side of this garden, was one of the busiest offices of the Portuguese era, which was later continued for analogous purposes by the Goa Government – the office of the ‘Navigacao Fluvial’ or the Directorate of Navigation. However, a decade ago, this heritage building was sacrificed, to widen the motorable pathway for the New Patto Bridge.

Statue of dayanand bandodkar

Immediately after transiting the Mermaid Garden, we can see towering statue dedicated to the first democratically elected Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman & Diu – (late) Dayanand Balkrishna Bandodkar. He was elected to administer the Union Territories, in the first elections held in December 1963, after the Liberation of Goa, Daman & Diu in 1961, under the political banner of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). He had a massive peoples’ following, in the areas he administered and is credited with laying a very strong foundation for the development of the Union Territories. Born on March 12, 1911, he successfully held the post of chief minister for three consecutive terms in 1963, 1967 and 1972, till he passed away, due to a massive cardiac attack on August 12, 1973. A fitting mausoleum is also erected at Miramar Beach to his memory.

Statue of abe faria

Towards the western side of the Summer Palace of Adilshah, is erected a very unique twin statue of a standing individual, in priestly cassock, and a lady in a lying position.

This statue honours the son of Goa, who is acclaimed the world as the ‘Father (Pioneer) of Suggestive Hypnotism’. Born on May 31, 1756, at Candolim near Calangute, and named as Jose’ Custodio De Faria, he migrated to Portugal with his father, at the age of 15 years, to pursue his theological studies, and never returned to Goa.

Brilliant in his studies, he was privileged to be invited for preaching at the Sistine Chapel in Rome, by HH Pope Pius VI, where his oratory awed the audience.

He left Portugal in 1788, and headed for Paris, France, where he took active part in the French Revolution in 1795. He was captured and is believed to be incarcerated in the Prison of Bastille, until it was stormed and destroyed. It was here that he acquired the prefix of ‘Abe’ or ‘abbot’.

Though he was based in France, his heart was in Goa (Portuguese Goa). The bias towards locals in Portuguese Goa, where they were skipped for upgrading and promotions in the liturgical hierarchy, led to a revolt by the Goan priests. It is accepted that Abe Faria and his father were the spiritual guides of this famous ‘Pinto’s Revolt’ or the 1787 Mutiny of Priests, in Portuguese Goa, which led to a distressing outcome.

His wish, to return to his beloved Goa, —never materialised, even in his death. He died on September 20, 1819 in Paris, France at the age of 63 years and was laid to rest at St Roch Church Cemetery, in Paris.

These statues were designed and sculpted by a Goan sculptor, late Ramchandra Kamat, and erected on September 20, 1945, at the present location, through the collective efforts and contributions of the merchants and people of the prominent cities of Goa. Panaji was initially known as Nova Goa or Cidade de Goa.

Statues Of Fisherwomen, Behind Old Secretariate

In a small triangular precinct behind the Adilshah Palace or Old Secretariat, on way to the iconic building of Panaji – The Immaculate Conception Church, are a pair of statues, – an ode to the fishing community of Goa.

These statues, along with another one destroyed due to vandalism, were donated by the fashion designer Wendell Rodricks and designed by pottery artist Verodina Ferrao e D’Souza. They were erected during the beautification drive of Panaji, initiated by the Corporation of the City of Panaji with local participation under the identity Together For Panjim.

They are a fitting accolade to the hard-working fishing community of Goa – The Kharvis and Ramponkars.

(To be concluded)