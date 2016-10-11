Pampore attack: gun battle enters second day

SRINAGAR: Security forces pounded the government building in Pampore near here with mortars and blasted IEDs for the second day on Tuesday to target the militants believed to be holed up there but there seems to be no early end to the operation.

Army personnel fired mortar shells at the multi-storey building of the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) at Pampore on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at regular intervals with the aim of flushing out the militants or cornering them to one side of the building, officials said here. The ultras did not fire in retaliation, they said.

The operation has been now going on for 36 hours and unlikely to end before daybreak on Wednesday. It was launched in the wee hours of Monday.

Most part of the concrete building has been reduced to a skeleton as many of its walls have been blown up. Elite Para commandos of the army have also been called in to neutralise the militants but the security personnel are not rushing in to the building to avoid casualties, the officials said. The area around the EDI premises has been cordoned off to prevent the militants from escaping, the official said.