Palyekar speaks out against EDMs

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that electronic dance music festival venues have been havens for drug peddlers, Minister for Water Resources Vinod Palyekar on Thursday said that he will not allow holding of the EDMs in the state.

“EDMs do less good and more harm to Goa’s tourism industry. EDM organisers like Sunburn owe crores of rupees to the government. How can we allow them to come back? I will not allow EDMs to happen again in the state especially in my own constituency,” Palyekar said.

“In the past we witnessed deaths due to drug overdose at the EDMs. As a true Goemkar, it’s my duty to oppose a festival of this kind tooth and nail. At any cost, I will not allow to malign state’s image,” he thundered.

Palyekar claimed that EDM festivals fueled nefarious activities, which has brought down tourist arrivals in the state.

Palyekar urged Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to avoid talks with the EDM organisers for holding any festival.

“Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is well aware about how the EDM organisers have cheated the government. I am sure he will agree to what I am saying… I hope he will act against the EDMs and disallow to happen in the interest of the state,” he said.

He urged the government to formulate a tourism policy for the state which protects and promote Goan culture in the world and attract tourists.

“I am for good tourism in the state and we need to have a tourism policy in order to attract quality tourists who will come and spend heavily and in return would get quality time in the state,” he said.