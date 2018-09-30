Palyekar directs withdrawal of advertisement over ‘error’

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Taking a serious note of the ‘error’ in the advertisement that was issued by the directorate of fisheries for recruiting a driver, the Minister for Fisheries Vinod Palyekar directed the department to withdraw it immediately.

The directorate of fisheries had mentioned knowledge of Gujarati language as desirable qualification for the driver’s post, in the advertisement which was issued on September 27. Konkani and Marathi were other two languages, whose knowledge was made desirable for the post.

The department had advertised the post for recruitment on a contract basis for one year on a leave vacancy

“I have ordered the director of fisheries to immediately withdraw the advertisement. This is totally unacceptable,” Palyekar said.

The minister has assured to take action against the officer who is involved in releasing such advertisement.

When asked whether such a decision of making Gujarati language desirable for the job in the state administration has been taken by the government, Minister for Public Works, Ramakrishna Dhavalikar said that he was not aware of it.

“I will enquire about the same and come back to you in two days,” he said.

This is not the first time that government has made such a goof-up. In November 2016, directorate of women and child department had issued an advertisement for 14 posts of probation officers (female), with knowledge of Gujarati as desirable qualification.