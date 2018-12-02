Palmar garden at Tonca-Caranzalem in shambles

PANAJI: Open public spaces, especially parks and gardens, are always as good as their maintenance. If there is any lethargy towards their maintenance, then these places tend to become locations for unlawful activities. The Palmar garden, located at Tonca-Caranzalem, in ward number 5 of the Corporation of the City of Panaji, presently represented by Sheetal Naik is one such example.

The particular garden, which was developed by the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) under the project titled ‘Development of open space near Palmar Apartments’ was inaugurated by the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar on October 23, 2016.

M/s Nitin Arolkar and M/s Abhiyant Realty were the consultants and contractors for this project, whose cost was estimated at Rs 95.11 lakh and awarded for Rs 1.07 crore. The spacious garden with a granite statue of Lord Buddha placed at its centre had installation of multi-play equipment for children, construction of footpath with pavers, and a stage for programmes for people residing around the area.

Today, after 26 months, the garden is in a shambles, with no one taking responsibility of maintenance of the project. The lights including the ground level-lamps have long disappeared pushing the garden into darkness after sunset, the stage is crumbling, the lawn has dried up, no one bothers to collect the garbage stuffed into the plastic, animal-shaped dustbins, the multi-play equipment have worn out and the statue of Lord Buddha has perhaps closed his eyes after looking at the state of the garden.

A visit to the garden also revealed a sight of liquor bottles – ranging from beer to whisky – of various brands lying along with plastic cups on the uncollected dried leaves. The locals informed that sometimes one can also find syringes, perhaps used by drug addicts, thrown around in the

garden.

“This is very dangerous for children in the vicinity,” a local told this daily, stating that sometimes young couples can be seen in the garden after dark. She also stated that the taps in the garden have gone dry, preventing watering of the lawn.

Another resident in the area stated that the garden should be maintained on day-to-day basis and adequate funds should be provided for the same.

Interestingly, one can also see electrical connections in this garden, which were provided for enhancing illumination of the site. However, no such thing has been taken up after the garden was inaugurated.

When inquired, it was found that the local municipal councillor has totally ignored the garden, and no security guard is present to protect the place.

It is learnt that the GSIDC is now planning to float tender to award the work of renovating this 26-month old garden, at an exorbitant cost. The decision however only seems to be targeted towards giving the garden a facelift, and then leaving it unattended so that after another 26 months another renovation can be planned. The entire scheme of things smells squandering of public money, rather than providing a green open space to the citizens for recreational activities.