Palliative Measures Parsekar Must Take

DEMONETIZATION has severely affected tourism in the state, particularly small service providers. According to president of Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) Savio Messais, star hotels have not been affected owing to online bookings, but smaller hotels have been. Consumer spending at small establishments, including eateries, shacks, groceries, fruit vendors and casual garments has dipped. Industry captains are keeping their fingers crossed on the long-term effect on the tourism sector. Tour operators and travel agents have been feeling the heat with people either choosing to cancel or postpone their trips to later dates. The reason cited by most of the people who have chosen to postpone or cancel their tour was that they would not have enough cash to spend on their holidays in view of the restrictions on cash withdrawal and non-availability of swipe machines with every shopkeeper.

Goa being a tourist state, thousands of people depend on tourism for their wage employment and self-employment. The Goa government should have quickly made a plan for tiding over the cash crisis. It could have asked the central government to direct more than the rationed share of cash in the banks in the state in order to keep the ATMs working. The state government could have advertised on television and newspapers to make it known to tourists that they would not face a cash problem in Goa. But as we see in the case of IFFI, a large number of delegates have decided not to come. That’s a loss to the small service providers. The loss is not only to the hospitality sector but also taxi and auto operators. The shack owners, whose business is entirely dependent on tourists, would take a big beating as they lost more than a month of business due to delay in getting licence. Among the other victims are rent-a-bike and rent-a-car owners, water sports operators, adventure sports operators and casinos.

The roadside food vendors, who cater to tourists as well as locals, have been complaining of lack of business. Many a small businessman have to turn away their customers as they have no change to return after purchases made by them. Restaurants have been affected by the note ban with many of them persuading their clients to round off spending to Rs 100 at least, as they have no change to offer. With there being fewer currency notes of Rs 100 available even in the banks, the condition of shop owners has become pathetic. There appears to be no immediate solution in sight and a longer crisis would deal a blow to the savings, sustenance and investment of the tourism industry and allied businesses. Besides, though it has been a fortnight since the new regime on money came into effect there are no signs of banks getting Rs 500 notes. Most of the ATMs are still not functional and those which are open run out of cash after few hours. People visiting banks for withdrawal of cash are being issued Rs 10 coins which they find cumbersome to carry.

Given the importance that the tourism sector and allied businesses enjoy in the state in terms of revenue and employment, it is necessary that palliative measures are put in place at the earliest. Remedial measures are in the hands of the central government and the Reserve Bank of India, but some innovative measures should be taken by the state government in order to mitigate the miseries of the owners and workers in the tourism industry as well as other sectors. This being the peak tourist season, it is necessary that people regain the ease of access to cash from the banks and ATMs to enjoy their vacations. If the situation does not ease, employers would not have enough money to pay salaries and wages to their workers and hence would be either forced to lay them off or pay them in instalments or delay their payments.

We have already said that the state government should have got the central government to direct the RBI to distribute a much higher than allocated share of cash among the banks in Goa in order to keep the ATMs working. The state government has not even tried to get the RBI to distribute Rs 500 notes in Goa. States in northern and southern parts of India have got 500-rupee notes, but Goa is stuck with 2000-rupee notes as decorative pieces in purses and wallets. The state government should have at the same time started a proactive campaign to push small establishments to use swipe machines. In the Panaji municipal market, a bangle seller has just got a swipe machine, the first in that market. The government could start motivating more small businessmen to use swipe machines.

