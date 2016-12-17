Pakistan refuses to accept modification in Indus Water Treaty

UNI

ISLAMABAD

Fearing that India is buying time to complete its two ‘disputed’ water projects, Pakistan made it clear that Islamabad would not accept any modifications or changes to the Indus Waters Treaty(IWT) after New Delhi said on Friday that it was ready to bilaterally resolve its differences with the neighbour over the implementation of the treaty.

The treaty, signed in 1960, gives India control over the three eastern rivers of the Indus basin the Beas, Ravi and Sutlej while Pakistan has the three western rivers the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum, daily Dawn said in a report from Washington.

The treaty also sets up a mechanism, the Permanent Indus Commission, which includes a commissioner from each country.

“Pakistan will not accept any modifications or changes to the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty.. Our position is based on the principles enshrined in the treaty..And the treaty must be honoured in letter and spirit,” the newspaper quoted Tariq Fatemi, special assistant to PM, as saying.

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman, Vikas Swarup, told reporters in New Delhi that the resolution process required more time, the newspaper report added.

«India has always believed that the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty, which includes the redressal of the technical questions and differences, should be done bilaterally between India and Pakistan,›› he said. «We believe that these consultations should be given adequate time.»

India›s request for more time, however, alarmed Pakistan. Islamabad argued that India used the

same strategy on previous occasions, completing a project during the dispute and then insisting

that since the project was already complete, it could not be modified.

The current dispute revolves around the Kishanganga(330 megawatts) and Ratle (850 megawatts) hydroelectric plants. India is building the plants on the Kishanganga and Chenab Rivers, which

Pakistan says violate the IWT.

Tensions over the water dispute increased late last month when Prime Minister Narendra Modi threatened to block the flow of water into Pakistan. International experts fear that the threat, if implemented, could lead to armed clashes between the two sides.

New Delhi sought the appointment of a ‘neutral expert’ while Islamabad asked the World Bank to appoint the chairman of the Court of Arbitration. The IWT recognises the World Bank as an arbitrator.

Pakistan was seeking a court of arbitration because only the proposed court had the authority to consider both legal and technical aspects of the dispute. A neutral expert could only consider the technical aspects, the report observed.

Pakistanis argued that the designs of the two Indian projects violate both legal and the technical provisions of the treaty. India, however, opposed Pakistan›s effort for the setting up a court of arbitration.

The disagreement persuaded the World Bank to announce earlier this week that it was temporarily ‘pausing’ its arbitration and it was doing so to protect the treaty.

The next step was to go to the UN Secretary General who, under the treaty, has the authority to appoint a chairman for the proposed court, the report said.