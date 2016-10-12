Pak terrorists may sabotage summit

PANAJI: In retaliation to the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and after the collapse of the SAARC summit, which was scheduled to be held in Islamabad in November, the BRICS summit has now come under the radar of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

According to reports, intelligence agencies have suggested that Pakistan-sponsored terrorists may carry out a massive operation in Goa between October 12 and 14, ahead of the 8th BRICS summit in the state.

Sources said that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval reviewed the security arrangements with senior Navy, Coast Guard officials and other agencies. The intelligence inputs were analyzed during the meeting.

As it would be difficult for the Goa police and the local army dog squads alone to secure the venues, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the K9 teams of the Indo Tibetan Border Police force (ITBP) to secure the meeting venues and the hotels where the BRICS leaders would stay.

Sources further said that apart from ground and air, underwater multi-level security apparatus too has been put in place and key locations such as the Dabolim airport will be secured by the MARCOS commandos.