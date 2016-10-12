Pak, NSG to be on table when Modi, Jinping meet

PANAJI: On the sidelines of the BRICS summit, India is expected to raise the issue of Pakistan sponsored cross-border terrorism with China apart from the membership of Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

The agenda draws attention due to China’s perceived opposition to India’s membership of the NSG and Beijing’s opposition to UN sanctions on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, accompanied with enhanced activities along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

China has already expressed its willingness for consultations with India on latter’s inclusion in the NSG, which controls trade in nuclear technology and knowhow. China has stated that India could become a NSG member only through consensus within the group.

However, earlier this month, India’s Secretary for Economic Relations in External Affairs Ministry Amar Sinha had said that the issue of China blocking the ban of JeM chief Masood Azhar by the UN will not be taken up at the BRICS summit.

Nevertheless, India could pursue the agenda of economic isolation of Pakistan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi may raise the issue of growing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor activities with the Chinese President Xi Jinping. NT