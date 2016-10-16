Pak ‘mother ship’ of global terror: Modi

MARGAO: Denouncing Pakistan as “mother ship” of global terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said those who nurture, support and sponsor forces of violence and terrorism are as much a threat to us as terrorists themselves.

Addressing the media persons on the concluding day of the eight BRICS summit held in Goa in the presence of President of Brazil Michel Temer, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping and President of South Africa Jacob Zuma, Modi said, “We agreed that those who nurture, shelter, support and sponsor forces of violence and terror are as much a threat to us as terrorists themselves.’’

Modi lambasted Pakistan without naming it, saying it not only shelters terrorists but also “nurtures a mindset” that “loudly proclaims that terrorism is justified for political gains”.

The annual summit of grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa adopted the ‘Goa Declaration’, which asked all countries to prevent “terrorist actions” from their territories and called for expeditious adoption of an India-backed global convention by the UN to fight the menace effectively.

Modi said the BRICS nations are unanimous in recognising the existing threats of terrorism, extremism and radicaliasation which have not only affected peace, stability and economic prosperity but also society, our way

of life and humanity as a whole.

“The BRICS nations need to work together to combat this situation. We underscored the need for close coordination for tracking the source of terror funding and targeting the hardware of terrorism including weapons, ammunitions and other equipment,’’ he stressed.

He said the focus of the BRICS summit was reaching out to the BIMSTEC countries – Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand – and to widen the scope of development and prosperity.

The heads of BRICS nations and the BIMSTEC countries are in Goa as special guests for the BRICS summit, which will give an opportunity to discuss and end controversies, and improve coordination. This will help the respective nations march ahead in all areas – trade, commerce and investments – and achieve the common goal of peace, development democracy and prosperity.

He said that BRICS leaders also agreed to focus on institution building within the BRICS with an effective way to pursue the development agenda.

Modi said, “We have adopted the Goa Declaration that laid the comprehensive vision for cooperation and coordination within the BRICS… we are united in our view to establish new agriculture research platforms and centres and improve the BRICS Sport Council.”

During the plenary session the focus was on ideas and possibilities for increasing India-BRICS cooperation.

AGENCIES ADD: The Goa Declaration called upon all nations to adopt a comprehensive approach in combating terrorism, violent extremism, radicalisation, recruitment, movement of terrorists including foreign terrorists and blocking sources of financing terrorism.

“We call upon all nations to work together to expedite the adoption of the ‘comprehensive convention on international terrorism’ in the UN General Assembly without any further delay,” the Goa Declaration issued at the end of the summit said.

It also asked the countries to adopt a “holistic” approach in successfully combating terrorism.

“Successfully combating terrorism requires a holistic approach. All counterterrorism measures should uphold international law and respect human rights,” the declaration said.

Stressing UN’s central role in coordinating multilateral approaches against terrorism, the BRICS urged all nations to undertake effective implementation of relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and reaffirmed its commitment on increasing the effectiveness of the UN counterterrorism framework.

In the declaration, the BRICS said it reaffirmed commitment to the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) international standards on combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism and proliferation.

The FATF is an intergovernmental organisation founded in 1989 on the initiative of the G7 to develop policies to combat money laundering. In 2001 the purpose expanded to act on terrorism financing.

It also called for swift, effective and universal implementation of FATF on combating terrorist financing, including effective implementation of its operational plan.

The BRICS said, “We seek to intensify our cooperation in FATF and FATF-style regional bodies.”

In the declaration, the bloc also called for strengthening of international and regional cooperation and coordination to counter the global threat caused by the illicit production and trafficking of drugs, especially opiates.

“We note with deep concern the increasing links between drug trafficking and terrorism, money laundering and organised crime,” it said, adding there was agreement on strengthening efforts to enhance security in the use of information and communication technology.

The declaration said the bloc agreed that emerging challenges to global peace and security and to sustainable development require further enhancing of its collective efforts.

A consensus on including UN-proscribed terror group JeM in the Goa Declaration of the BRICS summit couldn’t be arrived at as other nations in the bloc are not affected by Pakistan-based terrorism, a top Indian diplomat said.

The diplomat, however, said India is “quite happy” with the document.

“I guess it does not concern them mainly, BRICS. It affects us. Because Pakistan-based outfits are also focused on India in terms of activities,” said Amar Sinha, secretary (economic relations), ministry of external affairs here.

“So since…It (doesn’t affect them), I guess we could not get a consensus on actually including both,” he said, when asked, why the declaration doesn’t mention Pak-based terror groups, especially JeM, which is proscribed by the UN, even when it mentions ISIS.

Sinha pointed out that the statement mentions ISIS and various other affiliated organisations