Pak arrests main accused in Nankana Sahib vandalism case

Lahore/New Delhi: The main accused in the recent vandalism at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province was arrested and charged with a non-bailable section of the stringent anti-terrorism act and blasphemy, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is a site near Lahore where the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born.

The suspect, identified as Imran Chisti, is the elder brother of Mohammad Hassan, who married a teenage Sikh girl in September last after allegedly abducting and converting her to Islam, triggering a controversy.

Chisti, a government employee working in the fisheries department, was arrested on Sunday for his role in the violent incident at the Gurudwara, Nankana police station inspector Muhammad Jamil said on Monday.

“We have arrested Imran Chishti, a government employee, under terrorism and blasphemy charges. He has been booked under sections 295A, 290, 291, 341,506, 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code and 7-ATA (anti-terrorism act),” the officer said.

According to the FIR, Chishti incited a mob on Friday in the name of religion and threatened to destroy a worship place of a minority community (Gurdwara Janam Asthan) to build a shrine there. “The suspect incited the sentiments of Muslims in order to have settled his family issue and created a law and order situation in the Nankana city,” it said.

A large number of people, led by Chishti on Friday, held a day-long sit-in outside Gurdwara Janam Asthan against the alleged police harassment and arrest of their family members over the abduction and conversion issue. He also vowed to build a Muslim shrine in the place of the Gurdwara.

Chishti claimed that his brother Hassan was beaten up by police for “lawfully and consensually” marrying the daughter of the Gurdwara’s granthi.

Police officer Jamil said that Chishti had deliberately misled Muslims in the area against the Sikhs. He also said police patrolling has been increased around all the holy places of the Sikhs in Nankana Sahib.

Meanwhile, India on Monday summoned Pakistan’s Chargé d’affaires Syed Haider Shah and lodged a strong protest over desecration of Gurudwara Nankana Sahib near Lahore and killing of a minority Sikh community member in Peshawar.

The External Affairs Ministry said Shah was conveyed that India wants immediate measures to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of such “despicable and heinous acts” to justice.

“Shah was summoned today to lodge strong protest at the recent acts of vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib, and the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar,” the ministry said.