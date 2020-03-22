Breaking News

‘Paid holidays’ for employees in public and private sectors

March 23, 2020 Goa News

Panaji: The state government has declared paid holiday to all the employees of government departments, and staff and workers working in all private establishments for three days as the ‘janata curfew’ was extended in the state till  March 25 midnight.

The general administration department has issued a notification on Sunday announcing  paid holiday from March 23 to March 25 to the government and private offices situated in the state.

The notification said that this paid holiday will be applicable to the employees of all the state government departments, industrial workers and semi-government establishments besides daily wage workers of government and private establishments, employees of the commercial and industrial establishments of the private sector.

It further said that this notification will not be applicable for employees and offices engaged in essential and emergency services, and directed them to engage in taking measures to control spread of coronavirus in the state.

Check Also

A COVID-19 case in Karnataka sends jitters to Goa

Panaji: A 33-year-old person who travelled to Karnataka via Goa on March 12 sent the …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011