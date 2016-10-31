Pacheco seeks to merge GVP into UGDP

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Seeking to merge his Goa Vikas Party (GVP) with United Goans Democratic Party (UGDP) to slug it out against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming assembly polls, former tourism minister Francisco alias Mickky Pacheco on Monday demanded the sacking of Congress party president Luizinho Faleiro before forming any mahagatbandhan.

Addressing a press conference in Margao, Pacheco said that GVP has decided to merge with UGDP to shed the wrong tag of a tainted party which he said the party has acquired by virtue of being part of government led by the BJP.

Calling for a unified fight against the BJP, he said the mahagatbandhan cannot happen as long as Luizinho Faleiro is at the helm of Congress and the party should drop him before moving ahead with the coalition. He said a man who was rejected cannot lead a party which is struggling with just 7 MLAs. He said the BJP has silenced the Congress on various issues as a result Faleiro is silent over the party’s wrongdoings.

He said a lot of parties have approached him during the last few days for a unified fight adding, “And on one hand it is important for a unified fight, the national parties have failed to address various issues which have been plaguing Goa for the last several years.”

Pacheco informed that he plans to hold a major convention in November which was slated to be held earlier but was postponed due to uncertainty over weather conditions.

Meanwhile, UGDP president Jorson Fernandes said that while the party had called for a unified fight against the BJP, no decision has been taken on the return of Pacheco to the party. He said that Pacheco had spoken to him and other party officials but till now there is no headway on his return.