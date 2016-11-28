Pacheco hits out at Centre over I-T notice to Church

MARGAO: Criticising the central government over ‘Income Tax department officials targeting the Church in state,’ Nuvem MLA Francis Xavier Pacheco, on Monday, said that the BJP is moving ahead with the only one agenda of Hindutva, and termed it as a major roadblock for the progress of the nation.

Addressing the media, Pacheco said, “I want to know why only the Church is targeted by the I-T department, and not other religious institutions. Other religious institutions in Goa are too collecting a lot of money during their religious activities.’’

He alleged that the BJP government is communalising the issue. “The Catholic ministers and MLAs of the BJP government should come clean on the issue. They should clear their stand on the I-T notice to the Church and whether they stand by the Catholics in this regards since the BJP has targeted only minority community – the Catholics,’’ he added.

“Ministers Alina Saldanha, Avertano Furtado and Francis D’Souza, should clear their stand on the I-T notices to the Church. The BJP MLAs and those independent legislators supporting the Goa BJP should also come out openly on it,’’ Pacheco said.

When media asked as to why did he support the BJP government, the Nuvem MLA said that it was his mistake, which he later realised and corrected by withdrawing the support.

Questioning the wits of the government on the demonetisation and putting limitation on the withdrawal of money, Pacheco angrily asked, “Who is the PM to put limit on withdrawal of our money?”

“It is our hard earned money, and we want to make use of it as and when we require. The limitation on money withdrawal has put poor people out of gear and many have suffered very badly,” he added.