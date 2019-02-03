PAC exposes uselessness of tourism promotion events

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The public accounts committee has reckoned that the participation at world travel marts and domestic travel shows, and the hosting of roadshows worldwide by the tourism department have not resulted in any direct increase in tourist footfalls in the state.

The PAC in its report has revealed that there was haphazard reporting of the events with regard to persons met, discussions held and follow-ups made, asserting that no record of visitors was maintained during the events.

During the period 2007-12, the department participated in 38 international travel marts and organised 15 roadshows worldwide. The expenditure on account of hiring services of agencies for the events during the period was Rs 19.47 crore.

“Audit observed that no visitor books were maintained at ITM and domestic travel marts so as to ascertain the number of visitors, their recommendations and to measure the impact of the Goa stall on the global and domestic audience. All the reports submitted by the agencies invariably included a few photographs but did not discuss how many persons/agencies were contacted and how many attended,” the report has said.

“No MoUs were signed during any of these roadshows or ITMs. Website of WTM, London, gave exclusive online access all the year to exhibiting companies to cater to WTM audience. However, after incurring an expenditure of Rs 2.77 crore during 2007-12 for participation in the WTM-London, the department did not avail of the opportunity to advertise Goa via website to the WTM audience,” the PAC has explained.

The Goa Tourism Development Corporation conducted 14 roadshows, incurring an expenditure of Rs 4 crore between August 2010 to November 2011. The event management companies were expected to contact 150 major tour operators/travel planners for participation in the events and showcase Goa as a brand.

The EMCs managed to ensure a mere 25 to 64 participants. The roadshows conducted by the GTDC also did not result in any trade contract, business agreement or MoUs with any of major tour operators.

The report pointed out that the department and GTDC also did not rope in private players for the roadshows, adding that participation in the roadshows by private players from Goa’s hospitality, tour and travel, art and culture would have facilitated valuable exchange of knowledge and strengthening of tourism products.

The committee recommended that a think-tank of all stakeholders should be formed to come out with action plans to improve the quality of tourists and examine alternate tourism avenues for the state.