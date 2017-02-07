Owners want old vehicles exempted from installation of speed governors

MARGAO: The All Goa Pick-up Drivers and Owners Association, on Tuesday, held a meeting to protest the move of making speed governors compulsory for all the heavy motor vehicles and pickup vans.

In the absence of speed governors, heavy motor vehicles and pickup vans are not issued with annual fitness certificates.

“The installation of speed governors to the old vehicles is financially unviable. The cost of installing a speed governor roughly comes to Rs 15,000. It is okay for the new vehicles. The government should relax the rule for the old vehicles,”a pickup driver S Naik said.

According to the pickup drivers, the speed governors allow acceleration of upto 60 km per hour, but surprisingly, the motor vehicle inspectors are issuing challans if the vehicles are driven at that speed too.

Another pickup driver, informed that fitness of many pickups vans have expired, and when they approach the transport authorities, they refuse to renew the fitness certificate if speed governor, as per the new notification, is not installed.

The fact is that though the government has issued a notification in April 2015, and passed a rule making the installation of speed governors mandatory, it has failed to designate agencies which can do the work of installing speed governors to vehicles in South Goa.

Sources said there are hardly any such government agencies appointed, and added that permission is also not granted to the private firms to carry out the work of installation of speed governors.

The pickup drivers and owners have now urged the government to consider their genuine demand and exempt the old vehicles from installing the speed governors.

They threatened to stage an agitation if the government ignored their demand.