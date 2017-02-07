Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Owners want old vehicles exempted from installation of speed governors

Posted by: nt February 8, 2017 in Goa News

MARGAO: The   All Goa  Pick-up Drivers and Owners Association, on  Tuesday, held a meeting  to  protest the move of  making  speed governors compulsory for all the  heavy  motor vehicles and pickup vans.

In the absence of speed governors,  heavy  motor vehicles and pickup vans are not issued with annual fitness certificates.

“The installation of speed  governors  to the old vehicles is financially unviable. The cost of installing a speed  governor roughly comes to  Rs 15,000. It is okay for the new vehicles. The government should relax the rule for the  old vehicles,”a   pickup driver  S Naik said.

According to the  pickup drivers, the speed  governors  allow acceleration of upto  60  km per hour, but surprisingly,  the  motor vehicle inspectors are issuing  challans if the vehicles are driven at that speed too.

Another  pickup driver, informed that  fitness of  many pickups vans have expired, and when they approach the transport  authorities,  they  refuse to renew the  fitness  certificate if  speed governor, as per the new notification, is not installed.

The fact is that  though the  government has issued a  notification  in April  2015,  and  passed a rule making the installation of   speed  governors mandatory, it has failed to designate  agencies which can do the work of installing  speed  governors to vehicles in South Goa.

Sources said  there are  hardly  any such government agencies  appointed, and added that   permission is also not granted to the  private firms to carry out the work of installation of speed governors.

The  pickup  drivers and owners have now urged the  government to  consider their  genuine demand  and  exempt the  old  vehicles from installing the speed  governors.

They threatened to stage an agitation if the  government  ignored their demand.

