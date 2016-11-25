Overstaying Nigerian arrested at Arambol over forged visas

MAPUSA: Pernem police arrested a Nigerian for allegedly preparing three forged visas. Police have registered cases of cheating, forgery, besides overstaying, against the Nigerian.

According to Pernem police, during a regular patrolling round they saw Chikaodili Madu moving suspiciously at Arambol and stopped him and asked for valid documents. Here, it is when the Nigerian got caught as he was found to be travelling on a business visa which is not usual for any Nigerian national. Hence, the police detained him and later when the facts were verified it came to be known that he had forged three visas, for his passport, which were issued to other foreigners.

The first forged visa was that of a Canadian national, the second was of a person from USA and third was that of S Aldhuhoori. All three visas were forged and used as genuine document to stay in India, the police informed.

Pernem police have registered an offence under Sections 465, 468, 471, 420 of IPC and Section 7 (i) (iii) of Foreigners Order 1948 readwith 14 of Foreigners Act 1946 against Chikaodili, who is presently residing in Siolim.

When contacted Pernem PI Sanjay Dalvi, he informed that “when my team checked the Nigerian’s passport it was learnt that he was travelling on a business visa which was suspicious. Hence, we verified the details with the concerned authority and found that he had forged documents and, accordingly, he was arrested.” The police are further investigating the matter.